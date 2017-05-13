May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-2
Southampton
Bamford (73')
Clayton (66'), Gibson (86'), de Roon (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rodriguez (42'), Redmond (57')

Steve Agnew understands Middlesbrough fans' frustrations

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew insists that he has "every faith" Middlesbrough will return to the top flight, but is aware that supporters have been left incredibly frustrated this term.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has admitted that home fans had every right to be annoyed during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

The Smoggies, whose relegation fate was confirmed with defeat at Chelsea earlier this week, were unable to give their supporters much to cheer as they fell to goals from Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond.

At that point in the match those in attendance at the Riverside Stadium began chanting the name of former manager Aitor Karanka, sacked in March following a poor run of results, before Patrick Bamford did at least pull back what proved to be a consolation.

Asked after the match if he had to try his best to ignore the chants, Agnew told reporters: "To be honest I didn't really. I think to stand in the technical area is something that I feel is my responsibility and I understand the frustration of the crowd, they've had a really, really disappointing season.

"We have to accept responsibility for where we are and understand the frustration from the supporters. This season has been tough for everyone but at the same time they've continued to fight until the very end. Even at 2-0 down we clawed a goal back so that does show there's a commitment and a spirit.

"Especially at recent games at home, the supporters have been terrific and responsive to the players' efforts. We took Man United all the way until the end of the game, we certainly didn't deserve to lose against Arsenal, I thought we were terrific against Manchester City and Burnley was a game we felt we should have won.

"I have every faith, belief in Middlesbrough Football Club being very successful in the league that we're in next season."

Middlesbrough conclude their season with a trip to take on top-four chasing Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Antonio Conte embraces Steve Agnew after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
