Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed that he is interested in the Middlesbrough job.

The relegated Teessiders are currently being managed by Steve Agnew on a caretaker basis after Aitor Karanka was sacked in March.

Pearson played at Boro between 1994 and 1998, and has been out of a job since October after leaving Derby County.

When asked whether he'd be interested in the vacant position, Pearson told Sky Sports News: "Yeah, I would be. You have a good chance to come up if you keep the right players together, for sure.

"Out of the Premier League for seven years, they worked hard to get back there, and it's been a year that they'll reflect on maybe with some regret. It's certainly disappointing. Having been there myself for four years, it's a really good club."

Boro will wrap up their season with a trip to Liverpool next Sunday before lining up in the Championship next season.