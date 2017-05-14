Crowd generic

Nigel Pearson interested in Middlesbrough job

Derby manager Nigel Pearson looks dejected during the EFL Championship match between Burton Albion and Derby County at the Pirelli Stadium on August 26, 2016
Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson admits that he is interested in the Middlesbrough job.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 14:11 UK

The relegated Teessiders are currently being managed by Steve Agnew on a caretaker basis after Aitor Karanka was sacked in March.

Pearson played at Boro between 1994 and 1998, and has been out of a job since October after leaving Derby County.

When asked whether he'd be interested in the vacant position, Pearson told Sky Sports News: "Yeah, I would be. You have a good chance to come up if you keep the right players together, for sure.

"Out of the Premier League for seven years, they worked hard to get back there, and it's been a year that they'll reflect on maybe with some regret. It's certainly disappointing. Having been there myself for four years, it's a really good club."

Boro will wrap up their season with a trip to Liverpool next Sunday before lining up in the Championship next season.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
