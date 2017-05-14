New Transfer Talk header

Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho insists that he has heard "nothing" about reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he has heard "nothing" from Barcelona amid speculation that the Spanish giants are considering a bid for the Brazilian.

Coutinho put in a man-of-the-match display to help Liverpool to within one win of securing a Champions League place this afternoon, scoring two and creating another in a 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The 24-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a summer move to the Camp Nou despite only signing a new five-year deal in January, but he insists that he is fully focused on helping his current employers secure a top-four spot.

"Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, so far, nothing has come to me, because if anything comes, it comes to my manager, what I have to do is focus on the pitch," Coutinho told ESPN Brazil prior to today's win.

"I have a contract with Liverpool, there are two games, there are a lot of chances for us to be in the Champions League next year. What I have to do is focus on football and those things are resolved by the business people.

"I'm happy to know that a great club has an interest, it's cool, for the recognition of their work, what I have to do is keep working hard. Liverpool is a great club and we have to put Liverpool back in the Champions League."

Coutinho has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season - four more than his previous highest-scoring campaign at the club.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Your Comments
