Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona last summer.
The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas from Rubin Kazan, before joining the Spanish outfit on a permanent contract ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both believed to be long-term admirers of the Uruguayan, and Lemos has claimed that he rejected a move to Camp Nou last summer due to concerns over first-team football.
"The sporting director [Robert Fernandez] told me [Barca] were interested and that they were willing to give me an opportunity," Lemos told La Republica.
"But I was in contract talks with Las Palmas because I was only on loan from Rubin Kazan [with an option to buy] and if I didn't sort things out I'd have had to go back to Russia. It was a tough summer. I didn't know where my future would be.
"I spoke about it with my family and decided not to go [to Barcelona]. I felt it was for the best. Many players go due to the name of the club, but what are they going for? If one day I move to a big club like that, my intention is to be a regular.
"The offer didn't convince me. We weren't talking about money, strictly football - I am not thinking about money right now, just about growing as a player. I came from Russia to a team where I can do that. Las Palmas gives me the opportunity to show what I can do. I want to keep getting better and if I go to another team, it will be to keep playing and getting minutes."
It has been reported that Lemos, who has scored five times in 22 La Liga appearances this season, has a release clause in the region of £23m inserted into his current deal.