Mauricio Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'

Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos reveals that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona last summer.
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona last summer.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas from Rubin Kazan, before joining the Spanish outfit on a permanent contract ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both believed to be long-term admirers of the Uruguayan, and Lemos has claimed that he rejected a move to Camp Nou last summer due to concerns over first-team football.

"The sporting director [Robert Fernandez] told me [Barca] were interested and that they were willing to give me an opportunity," Lemos told La Republica.

"But I was in contract talks with Las Palmas because I was only on loan from Rubin Kazan [with an option to buy] and if I didn't sort things out I'd have had to go back to Russia. It was a tough summer. I didn't know where my future would be.

"I spoke about it with my family and decided not to go [to Barcelona]. I felt it was for the best. Many players go due to the name of the club, but what are they going for? If one day I move to a big club like that, my intention is to be a regular.

"The offer didn't convince me. We weren't talking about money, strictly football - I am not thinking about money right now, just about growing as a player. I came from Russia to a team where I can do that. Las Palmas gives me the opportunity to show what I can do. I want to keep getting better and if I go to another team, it will be to keep playing and getting minutes."

It has been reported that Lemos, who has scored five times in 22 La Liga appearances this season, has a release clause in the region of £23m inserted into his current deal.

Mauricio Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'
