May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,985
West HamWest Ham United
0-4
Liverpool

Fernandes (51'), Collins (63')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sturridge (35'), Coutinho (57', 62'), Origi (76')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool proved we can handle the pressure'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp insists that each member of his Liverpool squad "will stay focused 100 per cent" heading into next week's final game of the season at home to Middlesbrough.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool players for remaining on track for a top-four finish with their convincing 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The Reds are now within one victory of a potential return to the Champions League after getting firmly back on track at the London Stadium.

Following last weekend's goalless draw with Southampton at Anfield, coupled with fifth-placed Arsenal's return to form, many questioned whether Liverpool had the bottle to hold on.

Klopp believes that the Reds' critics were wide of the mark when doubting his side, however, calling on his players to now remain focused for the final-day visit of Middlesbrough to get over the line.

"Part of our life is to handle pressure – to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure," he told Sky Sports News. "That's our job. I thought we did really well. We drew the last game and didn't score with the penalty, everyone said 'they can't deal with pressure'.

"The penalty was used as whether we could deal with pressure or not. These players have done so good this season. We are in the situation we are in, it is 73 points and we have worked for it and today I thought we saw a really convincing performance.

"The first thing the players said when they got into the dressing room was 'one more time, one more game'. We will stay focused 100 per cent. We know about the situation, the difficulty of the next game – no one will underestimate this."

Philippe Coutinho score twice for Liverpool in East London, while Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi also netted either side of the Brazilian's brace.

Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'
Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessKlopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, Reds
Report: Robertson agrees Liverpool switchWijnaldum: 'We will improve next season'Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint'Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 