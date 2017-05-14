Jurgen Klopp insists that each member of his Liverpool squad "will stay focused 100 per cent" heading into next week's final game of the season at home to Middlesbrough.

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool players for remaining on track for a top-four finish with their convincing 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The Reds are now within one victory of a potential return to the Champions League after getting firmly back on track at the London Stadium.

Following last weekend's goalless draw with Southampton at Anfield, coupled with fifth-placed Arsenal's return to form, many questioned whether Liverpool had the bottle to hold on.

Klopp believes that the Reds' critics were wide of the mark when doubting his side, however, calling on his players to now remain focused for the final-day visit of Middlesbrough to get over the line.

"Part of our life is to handle pressure – to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure," he told Sky Sports News. "That's our job. I thought we did really well. We drew the last game and didn't score with the penalty, everyone said 'they can't deal with pressure'.

"The penalty was used as whether we could deal with pressure or not. These players have done so good this season. We are in the situation we are in, it is 73 points and we have worked for it and today I thought we saw a really convincing performance.

"The first thing the players said when they got into the dressing room was 'one more time, one more game'. We will stay focused 100 per cent. We know about the situation, the difficulty of the next game – no one will underestimate this."

Philippe Coutinho score twice for Liverpool in East London, while Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi also netted either side of the Brazilian's brace.