Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his side for a "well-deserved" victory after their 3-1 defeat of Everton in the Merseyside derby this afternoon.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi helped the Reds to all three points from the feisty encounter, moving them up to third in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The result also earned Klopp the accolade of becoming the first Liverpool manager to win his first three Merseyside derbies in the league and, speaking afterwards, the German said that the "power of Anfield" had been responsible for the win.

"The boys did everything they could to show the power of Anfield, I think it was well deserved," he told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"We played good football and we coped well. They tried to play the system which they played against Man City, when they won 4-0, that's the first sign of respect.

"We had to defend at the end and our organisation was not that good, but we defended with passion and could have had one or two more clear counter attacks, but all good.

"Under the circumstances it was a really good game and we did the job we had to do."

Next up for Liverpool is a home encounter with Bournemouth on Wednesday night.