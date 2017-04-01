Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-2
Crystal Palace
Fabregas (5')
Costa (50'), Cahill (79'), Luiz (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Zaha (9'), Benteke (11')
Benteke (68'), Milivojevic (73')

Gary Cahill: "We need to keep calm"

Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that his side "need to keep calm and go again" after their lead at the top of the Premier League is cut to seven points.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has urged his side to "keep calm and go again" after they suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Blues' lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points as a result as Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a victory at Burnley.

"We're disappointed as we had a chance to chalk another three points off," Cahill told BBC Sport afterwards. "They made it difficult. It was a crazy 15 minutes [but] once we settled it was one-way traffic.

"I hate possession stats. It's about putting the ball in the net. We have to regroup. It's a little set back but we need to focus on Wednesday. We need to keep calm and go again.

"The gap is still there. It puts emphasis on Wednesday. It adds a bit more pressure but the boys respond to that."

Next up for Chelsea is a tough home tie with Manchester City.

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte 'accepts' Palace defeat
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Crystal Palace halt Chelsea title charge with win at Stamford Bridge
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move
