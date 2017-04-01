Gary Cahill: "We need to keep calm"

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has urged his side to "keep calm and go again" after they suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace this afternoon.
The Blues' lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points as a result as Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a victory at Burnley.
"We're disappointed as we had a chance to chalk another three points off," Cahill told BBC Sport afterwards. "They made it difficult. It was a crazy 15 minutes [but] once we settled it was one-way traffic.
"I hate possession stats. It's about putting the ball in the net. We have to regroup. It's a little set back but we need to focus on Wednesday. We need to keep calm and go again.
"The gap is still there. It puts emphasis on Wednesday. It adds a bit more pressure but the boys respond to that."
Next up for Chelsea is a tough home tie with Manchester City.