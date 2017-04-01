Gary Cahill: "We need to keep calm"

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that his side "need to keep calm and go again" after their lead at the top of the Premier League is cut to seven points.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has urged his side to "keep calm and go again" after they suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Blues' lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points as a result as Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a victory at Burnley.

"We're disappointed as we had a chance to chalk another three points off," Cahill told BBC Sport afterwards. "They made it difficult. It was a crazy 15 minutes [but] once we settled it was one-way traffic.

"I hate possession stats. It's about putting the ball in the net. We have to regroup. It's a little set back but we need to focus on Wednesday. We need to keep calm and go again.

"The gap is still there. It puts emphasis on Wednesday. It adds a bit more pressure but the boys respond to that."

Next up for Chelsea is a tough home tie with Manchester City.