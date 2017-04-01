Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31')
HT
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40')

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Seamus Coleman's "character"

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Everton defender Seamus Coleman after the Toffees right-back suffered a broken leg last week.
Saturday, April 1, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Seamus Coleman ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Coleman could miss the rest of 2017 after suffering a broken leg while on international duty for Republic of Ireland last week, but Klopp has moved to send his regards to the defender, as well as praising the full-back for his "positive approach" to the game.

In his matchday programme notes, the 49-year-old said: "I would like to pass on my regards and best wishes to Seamus Coleman, who due to very unfortunate circumstances is not available to play today.

"I do not know him personally, but as a football supporter I love his character, his positive approach to the game and his commitment to his club.

"There is a lot to admire about this player and it is his personal qualities that will help him as he recovers from this setback and returns to the game."

Coleman has been a regular in the Everton starting lineup since signing for the club in 2009.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Seamus Coleman's "character"
 James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Zinedine Zidane hoping to part ways with Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez?
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
 Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Ronald Koeman hits back at Martin O'Neill on social media
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
