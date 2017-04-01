Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Everton defender Seamus Coleman after the Toffees right-back suffered a broken leg last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Seamus Coleman ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Coleman could miss the rest of 2017 after suffering a broken leg while on international duty for Republic of Ireland last week, but Klopp has moved to send his regards to the defender, as well as praising the full-back for his "positive approach" to the game.

In his matchday programme notes, the 49-year-old said: "I would like to pass on my regards and best wishes to Seamus Coleman, who due to very unfortunate circumstances is not available to play today.

"I do not know him personally, but as a football supporter I love his character, his positive approach to the game and his commitment to his club.

"There is a lot to admire about this player and it is his personal qualities that will help him as he recovers from this setback and returns to the game."

Coleman has been a regular in the Everton starting lineup since signing for the club in 2009.