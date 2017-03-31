Jurgen Klopp 'does not blame' Gareth Southgate for Adam Lallana injury layoff

England's midfielder Adam Lallana attends a training session at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte on June 23, 2014
Jurgen Klopp insists that he respects managerial counterpart Gareth Southgate's decision to field Adam Lallana in both of England's most recent fixtures.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being 'unhappy' with Gareth Southgate's decision to field Adam Lallana, but says that it would be wrong to put any blame on his England counterpart.

The 28-year-old injured his thigh in the Three Lions' 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania last Sunday, four days on from playing an hour in the friendly meeting with Germany.

Lallana is now expected to miss around four weeks of action, leading to clear-the-air talks reportedly being held between Klopp and Southgate earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Klopp insisted that he does not blame Southgate for his decision to play Lallana in both games.

"I was not happy that he played [against Germany], but it is not about blaming Gareth Southgate," he said. "I think it is absolutely normal to have contact with the manager of the national team. It is not about appreciating [the call] it is about the normal situation.

"We both share players. I respect 100 per cent the decisions of other managers because they have to respect my decisions, too."

Klopp is expecting to call on Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho for Saturday's meeting with Everton, as both players returned from international duty unscathed.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with Klopp
