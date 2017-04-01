Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are available for Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are available for Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Both players were part of the Brazil squad that played Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, and it led to Liverpool arranging for a private jet to fly the pair back to England ahead of the early kickoff on Saturday.

With the duo back in the North-West, Klopp has indicated that they are likely to start against their city rivals as they look to move into third position in the Premier League table.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "They are OK for this weekend. We will see how fresh they are. The club did everything to bring them back as soon as possible.

"They had the most comfortable trip they could have had. They had success [with Brazil], both looked good. Very important for us."

Liverpool have suffered a blow ahead of the game after it was revealed that Jordan Henderson would remain sidelined with a foot injury.