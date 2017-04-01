Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino available for Merseyside derby'

Roberto Firmino warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are available for Saturday's Merseyside derby.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are available for Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Both players were part of the Brazil squad that played Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, and it led to Liverpool arranging for a private jet to fly the pair back to England ahead of the early kickoff on Saturday.

With the duo back in the North-West, Klopp has indicated that they are likely to start against their city rivals as they look to move into third position in the Premier League table.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "They are OK for this weekend. We will see how fresh they are. The club did everything to bring them back as soon as possible.

"They had the most comfortable trip they could have had. They had success [with Brazil], both looked good. Very important for us."

Liverpool have suffered a blow ahead of the game after it was revealed that Jordan Henderson would remain sidelined with a foot injury.

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Firmino to start despite missing training
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gestures as Ronald Koeman manager of Southampton looks on during the Capital One Cup quarter final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on December 2, 2015 in Southampton, England.
Preview: Liverpool vs. Everton
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson runs with the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool must be careful with Jordan Henderson'
 Roberto Firmino warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino available for Merseyside derby'
Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with KloppMignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derbyLiverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Liverpool 'renew Lovren contract talks'Sturridge returns to Liverpool training
Sky announces more Premier League picksLiverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switchDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?Marseille take interest in Liverpool stopper?Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 