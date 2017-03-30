England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to clear the air after Adam Lallana picked up a thigh injury during the recent international break.
The 28-year-old will miss Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton and could be sidelined for up to four weeks with the problem, which he sustained during England's 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.
Klopp was reportedly left furious over the news having seen Lallana start both of England's games and return from international duty with a knock for the second time in a row.
However, Southgate has since called the Liverpool boss to ensure that there is no ill will and there is now thought to be no lingering issue between the pair.
Lallana received a kick in the first half which was initially diagnosed as a dead leg, but proved to be a more serious injury despite the midfielder going on to see out the full 90 minutes.