England boss Gareth Southgate speaks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to ensure that there is no ill will regarding the thigh injury sustained by Adam Lallana.

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to clear the air after Adam Lallana picked up a thigh injury during the recent international break.

The 28-year-old will miss Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton and could be sidelined for up to four weeks with the problem, which he sustained during England's 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.

Klopp was reportedly left furious over the news having seen Lallana start both of England's games and return from international duty with a knock for the second time in a row.

However, Southgate has since called the Liverpool boss to ensure that there is no ill will and there is now thought to be no lingering issue between the pair.

Lallana received a kick in the first half which was initially diagnosed as a dead leg, but proved to be a more serious injury despite the midfielder going on to see out the full 90 minutes.