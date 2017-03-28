Euro 2016

England forward Marcus Rashford says that the Three Lions will have learned "a lot of lessons" from their humiliating Euro 2016 exit.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has said that England will have learned "a lot of lessons" from their humiliating exit from the European Championships last summer.

The Three Lions' hopes of winning the competition for the first time ever were extinguished as they exited the competition to minnows Iceland at the last-16 stage in Nice.

"Obviously there are a lot of lessons to be learnt. It was my first major tournament and going out was disappointing," Rashford, who came on for the last four minutes of the game, told The Mirror.

"At the time you never want to be knocked out of a tournament, you always picture yourself going on to win it.

"All we can do now is get those experiences that we gained in the Iceland game and put everything together and move on for the future."

Now under the stewardship of Gareth Southgate, England sit unbeaten at the top of Group F in the qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jamie Vardy during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Read Next:
Kane: 'Euro hangover still affecting us'

