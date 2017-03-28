Adam Lallana to miss next four weeks?

A report claims that Liverpool could be without the services of Adam Lallana for the next four weeks of the season.

Lallana picked up a thigh problem in the latter stages of England's 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday afternoon, although it was initially thought that the damage came from a kick rather than a muscular injury.

However, according to Goal.com, a scan on Monday revealed that the midfielder had suffered damage to his muscle, ruling him out of this weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

The 28-year-old is also expected to miss home games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, in addition to trips to Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion as Liverpool look for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Lallana has featured in 27 of Liverpool's 29 Premier League matches this season.