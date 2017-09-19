Sep 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Danny Ings in line for Liverpool return against Leicester City

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley hints that Danny Ings could be involved in the senior side's EFL Cup tie with Leicester City in midweek.
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:07 UK

Liverpool could welcome back striker Danny Ings for their midweek clash with Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round.

The 25-year-old has suffered from a number of injury issues since joining the Reds from Burnley in 2015, being restricted to just six Premier League outings in all.

Ings has stepped up his recovery from injury with the Under-23s side in recent weeks, but he hobbled off 36 minutes into last week's 1-0 win over Manchester City

Under-23s boss Neil Critchley has hinted that the one-cap England international may return to the senior fold on Tuesday night, though, telling reporters: "We would be delighted to have him [for the Under-23s] but if we don't get him and he's not with us then maybe that means he's involved with the first team, which would be fantastic as well.

"If we can help him and get Danny closer to the first team and back on that pitch at Anfield then we will be delighted to assist him in that because he's been fantastic since he's been with us. He's a credit to the profession and everyone wants the best for him.

"He came off last Sunday but that was just a precaution. He's been back training this week and if we get him we'll be delighted, but if not he might possibly be involved with the first team against Leicester, which would give him a big lift as well."

Liverpool are expected to make wholesale changes against Leicester, ahead of their Premier League clash against the same opponents next weekend.

