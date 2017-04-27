Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva believes that Steven Gerrard will be a success in his new role as coach of the club's Under-18s team.

The Reds stalwart retired from playing last year and, having returned to Anfield as an academy coach in January, will take charge of the U18s ahead of next season, with Neil Critchley set to step up to the Under-23s.

Lucas, who played alongside Gerrard between 2007 and 2015, told Sky Sports News: "I have been around at the academy a couple of times and he is very excited. I think it is the best place for him at this moment, somewhere he can learn a lot.

"I am 100 per cent sure that he will have a lot of success, and good memories as well, because he is a guy who works really hard.

"He is a role model - for me for a long time, and, for sure, for all the players who he will coach now. He is possibly the best man to show which way you have to go to be successful."

Gerrard's only career spell away from Liverpool came in a stint at MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy between 2015 and 2016.