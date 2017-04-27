Steven Gerrard is to swap his Liverpool academy coaching role with the Under-23s managerial job, starting this summer.

Liverpool have confirmed that club legend Steven Gerrard will take on the role of Under-18s manager ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 36-year-old returned to Anfield in a coaching capacity two months ago after bringing an end to his playing career at the tail end of last year.

Gerrard will now swap his position as a member of the academy staff by taking on the role of U18s boss, with Neil Critchley stepping up to take charge of the Under-23s side.

Speaking to the Reds' official website, Gerrard said: "I have really enjoyed my time at the Academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already. After speaking to Alex [Inglethorpe], we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team.

"Neil has done a fantastic job with the U18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the U23s and eventually the first-team setup."

As part of the reshuffle, U23s boss Mike Garrity will join Critchley's backroom team ahead of next season.