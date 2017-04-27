General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard confirmed as Liverpool Under-18s coach

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Steven Gerrard is to swap his Liverpool academy coaching role with the Under-23s managerial job, starting this summer.
Liverpool have confirmed that club legend Steven Gerrard will take on the role of Under-18s manager ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 36-year-old returned to Anfield in a coaching capacity two months ago after bringing an end to his playing career at the tail end of last year.

Gerrard will now swap his position as a member of the academy staff by taking on the role of U18s boss, with Neil Critchley stepping up to take charge of the Under-23s side.

Speaking to the Reds' official website, Gerrard said: "I have really enjoyed my time at the Academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already. After speaking to Alex [Inglethorpe], we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team.

"Neil has done a fantastic job with the U18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the U23s and eventually the first-team setup."

As part of the reshuffle, U23s boss Mike Garrity will join Critchley's backroom team ahead of next season.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
