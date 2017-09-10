Sep 10, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​Prenton Park
Liverpool U23sLiverpool Under-23s
1-0
Man City U23sManchester City Under-23s
Dhanda (89')
Brannagan (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Foden (82'), Dele-Bashiru (93')

Danny Ings limps off injured for Liverpool Under-23s

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
Liverpool striker Danny Ings sparks fresh injury concerns after being withdrawn just 35 minutes into a game for the Under-23s.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 16:57 UK

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has sparked fresh injury concerns after he was forced off just 35 minutes into his side's Under-23s game with Manchester City this afternoon.

The 25-year-old is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from the second of two lengthy spells on the sidelines for the Reds since his 2015 switch from Burnley.

Ings has been limited to just six Premier League appearances during his time with Jurgen Klopp's side, having been forced to spend most of the last two years out with knee problems.

Appearing in the Premier League 2 clash at Prenton Park this afternoon, Ings had multiple chances to score but was subject to some rough challenges from his City opponents and was even knocked over the advertising hoarding at one point.

Having sent a shot over the bar with just over half an hour played, Ings indicated that he could not continue and was promptly substituted off.

Ings's last competitive appearance for the first team came last October in an EFL Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Sturridge opens the scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Your Comments
