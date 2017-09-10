Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley reveals that Danny Ings's withdrawal against Manchester City was precautionary rather than anything serious.

Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley has played down concerns over the fitness of Danny Ings, insisting that his withdrawal during this afternoon's Premier League 2 clash with Manchester City was precautionary.

The 25-year-old lasted just 36 minutes of Liverpool's eventual 1-0 win at Prenton Park before complaining of discomfort and subsequently being replaced.

Ings's time at the club has been blighted by injuries since his 2015 move from Burnley, but Critchley is hopeful that the latest problem will not be a major setback.

"It's more a precaution than anything," Critchley told the club's official website.

"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come. We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine."

Ings has been limited to just six Premier League appearances in his two years at Anfield.