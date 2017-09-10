Sep 10, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​Prenton Park
Liverpool U23sLiverpool Under-23s
1-0
Man City U23sManchester City Under-23s
Dhanda (89')
Brannagan (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Foden (82'), Dele-Bashiru (93')

Liverpool Under-23s boss plays down Danny Ings injury concern

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
© Getty Images
Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley reveals that Danny Ings's withdrawal against Manchester City was precautionary rather than anything serious.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley has played down concerns over the fitness of Danny Ings, insisting that his withdrawal during this afternoon's Premier League 2 clash with Manchester City was precautionary.

The 25-year-old lasted just 36 minutes of Liverpool's eventual 1-0 win at Prenton Park before complaining of discomfort and subsequently being replaced.

Ings's time at the club has been blighted by injuries since his 2015 move from Burnley, but Critchley is hopeful that the latest problem will not be a major setback.

"It's more a precaution than anything," Critchley told the club's official website.

"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come. We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine."

Ings has been limited to just six Premier League appearances in his two years at Anfield.

