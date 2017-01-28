Wolverhampton Wanderers booked their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in nine years thanks to a shock 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield.
Richard Stearman and Helder Costa scored first-half goals to put the Reds on course for a third defeat on home soil - in three different competitions - inside a week.
A late goal from Divock Origi did restore some hope of a comeback, but Wolves did enough to see things through in the end to pile further misery on their down-and-out opponents.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge
WOLVES SUBS: Lonergan, Batth, Enobakhare, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson, Mason
Jurgen Klopp: "[Lambert]'s absolutely a Dortmund legend. He was always welcome at Dortmund. When he had no job he came and watched training. We spoke a little bit. We know each other well. He's a very nice guy and I'm really happy that we can meet. But, even though he's very nice, I would like to send him home with empty hands."
Paul Lambert: "Go and enjoy it, but the only way you'll enjoy it is if you give a really good account of yourselves. Don't let it pass you by. These games, unless you're in that Premier League, don't come around too often. So you go and enjoy it, you thrive on it, you embrace it and you don't have any regrets, no matter what age you are."
LIVERPOOL XI: Karius, Randall, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Origi
WOLVES XI: Burgoyne, Doherty, Edwards, Stearman, Saville, Evans, Coady, Costa, Dicko, Hause, Weimann