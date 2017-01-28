A late goal from Divock Origi did restore some hope of a comeback, but Wolves did enough to see things through in the end to pile further misery on their down-and-out opponents.

Richard Stearman and Helder Costa scored first-half goals to put the Reds on course for a third defeat on home soil - in three different competitions - inside a week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers booked their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in nine years thanks to a shock 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Sports Mole's live text coverage of events on Merseyside. An on-the-whistle report can be found by clicking here, while reaction from both camps will be available elsewhere on the side in the next hour. Thanks for joining!

2.27pm Referee Craig Pawson blows for full time, meaning a truly massive victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. This ground was a fortress just a week ago, but Liverpool have now lost here three times in three different competitions inside a week to see their season completely turn on its head. Jurgen Klopp will have more questions to answer, with the visitors doing enough to see things through in the end.

90+4 min FULL TIME: LIVERPOOL 1-2 WOLVES

90+3 min We are three minutes into four added on at the end of this brilliant cup tie. Wolves, so comfortable for 40 minutes of this second half, are now defending for their lives. The Reds had a chance to level through that Origi opening, which Burgoyne kept out.

90+1 min CLOSE! Great work from Bodvarsson, whose goalbound shot clipped the heel of Lucas and was ultimately kept out. Liverpool were quick to attack and Evans took out his opponent to earn the most deserving of yellows you will ever see.

89 min SAVE! Hearts in mouths time for the visitors! Burgoyne keeps out Origi at the back post and a scramble ensues. Five minutes are likely to be added on at the end of this match so we could well be in for a big twist in added time.

87 min Liverpool win another corner after Doherty blocked a cross into the box. Sturridge is able to nod the ball back across goal, where Origi is waiting to help the ball over the line. Wolves should have defended better; their failure to do so making it game on.

86 min GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-2 WOLVES (DIVOCK ORIGI)

84 min Another wayward shot from the hosts; another nail in their coffin. The stands starting to empty, with supporters clearly making their own minds up with regards to whether a comeback can be staged late on here to rival anything we have witnessed in the past.

82 min SAVE! Bodvarsson lets the ball roll out for a corner, from which he so nearly added a third for his side. The ball was helped on and the Icelandic international - marginally offside - saw his volley kept out by Karius.

80 min A chance for Wolves to seal the win, as they have a three-on-one attack. Fatigue cost them in the end, though, as a poor pass allowed Liverpool to cut out the danger. Ten minutes left to play on Merseyside and the hosts do not look like scoring.

78 min SHOT! Really good defending from Wolves all afternoon, as Coutinho again takes range from 25 yards out. High and wide from the Brazilian, as Joe Mason - a scorer against Liverpool in the past - replaces Weimann.

76 min LIVERPOOL SUB! A final change for Liverpool, as Can comes on for Ejaria. Sturridge sends a weak attempt on target, which Burgoyne easily got behind to catch the ball. Still, at least the shot count is racking up for the hosts!

74 min PENALTY APPEAL! Liverpool, and Klopp in particular, furious as Craig Pawson waves away appeals for a second time. Woodburn appeared to be tripped by Evans, but replays show that no contact was made - or very little.

72 min WOLVES SUB! Still no goal for Dicko, but he has been superb today in terms of his running as the focal point in attack. Bodvarsson is the man to come on in his place, as Wolves attempt to see out the final quarter of the match.

70 min Twenty more minutes for the visitors to hold on and, at this rate, you would back them to do exactly that. Coady sends a fine cross into that area between keeper and defence, but no Wolves player could capitalise.

WOLVES SUB! Costa, involved in both the visitors' goals in the opening 45 minutes, has run out of steam and is replaced by youngster Connor Ronan. A first ever FA Cup appearance for him; what a venue to make your bow.

66 min LIVERPOOL SUB! Klopp rolls the dice for the first time since introducing Coutinho at the break by bringing on Sturridge. Firmino is, perhaps surprisingly, the man to make way with an eye on that visit of Chelsea.

64 min Coutinho slightly overhits a through-ball for Moreno, who looked favourite to beat Burgoyne. The keeper did not appear to get a touch to the ball but neither did Moreno, with the ball rolling straight out for a goal-kick. Sturridge being readied.

62 min SAVE! An hour of the match played and finally Burgoyne has a save to make on his third Wolves appearance. Coutinho ran on to the ball and sent a shot right down the middle for the youngster to easily get behind.

60 min An hour of the match played and still no sign of Sturridge - how damning a verdict is that of his recent form? Origi sees a shot blocked and Woodburn's tricky cross is slightly overhit for a teammate to get on the end of. All Liverpool now.

58 min More intense pressure from Liverpool now, as Coutinho feeds in Firmino who sees a shot blocked and then his cross cleared away. If they were in first gear in the first half they are now in about third gear - still plenty more to come.

56 min The hosts' best opening of the afternoon so far, as Firmino pulls the ball back into a dangerous area inside the box. Moreno could not get a shot away, but the home fans have responded to that and are urging their team on.

54 min Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, this second half is panning out the same as the first; plenty of intent but so very quality in that final third. Coutinho has added some skill in attack but it has not helped the Reds to register a shot on target.

52 min YELLOW CARD! Wolves are given the chance to counter again - and you know exactly what that means! Costa is causing all sorts of problems when given space to run into, seeing his run halted only by a pull-back from the cautioned Wijnaldum.

50 min YELLOW CARD! Kortney Hause joins fellow centre-back Stearman in the book for pulling back on his opponent. Coutinho flicked the free kick towards the back post, but Klavan inadvertently directed it wide of Burgoyne's goal.

48 min Three at the back for Liverpool now. The Reds failed to ask any questions of their opponents in the first half, so this tinkering could well make the difference. With each passing minute, though, home fans will grow more and more frustrated.

46 min RESTART! We are back under way at Anfield, where there is news of what was an inevitable change to bring you. Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool's go-to man for creativity, is on for full-back Connor Randall - a change of system, too.

1.31pm Jurgen Klopp will surely not wait to take action this afternoon, unlike against Swansea and Southampton over the past week, as his side now require two goals to simply rescue a replay in this fourth-round tie. Here is a reminder of the subs available to both managers at the midway point... LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge WOLVES SUBS: Lonergan, Batth, Enobakhare, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson, Mason © SilverHub

1.28pm The counter-attacking threat from Costa was there to see again shortly before the interval, as the Benfica loanee raced clear and picked out full debutant Andreas Weimann, who smartly rounded Karius and rolled the ball into the back of the net to double Wolves' advantage. Liverpool, showing nine changes from last time out - Jurgen Klopp clearly prioritising the meeting with Chelsea here in three days' time - did have a shout for a penalty turned down on the brink of half time when Weimann bundled into Georginio Wijnaldum.

1.25pm Wanderers did exactly that 11 minutes in when, from a Kortney Hause clearance, Costa burst from his own box and into Liverpool's, only to skew his short when essentially left with just Loris Karius to beat. Not for the first time in recent weeks, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, being restricted to a couple of wayward strikes from Lucas Leiva and Roberto Firmino.

1.22pm Richard Stearman got the visitors off to a dream start when converting from a Helder Costa free kick just 53 seconds into the match - the earliest goal Liverpool have shipped on home soil since the turn of the Millennium. It was also a first goal of any sort for the Wolverhampton-born defender in four years, allowing his side to sit back and pick off their opponents when given the chance to break.

1.19pm Referee Craig Pawson blows for half time, leading to more than a few boos around Anfield. Richard Stearman's first FA Cup goal put Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead less than a minute into the game, before Andreas Weimann added a second on his first start for the club shortly before the interval. Liverpool on the brink of a third-successive home defeat.

45+2 min HALF TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-2 WOLVES

45 min PENALTY APPEAL! Wijnaldum is clattered into by Weimann, but referee Craig Pawson waves away the appeals. It was probably not enough contact to take him to ground, but Liverpool certainly had a justified shout there for a route back into the game.

43 min It's yet another superb counter-attacking move from Wolves, who this time have a goal to show for it. Costa, who came close earlier in the half, keeps his composure and slots the ball through to Weimann. The Derby loanee rounded Karius and rolled into the back of an empty net.

42 min GOAL! LIVERPOOL 0-2 WOLVES (ANDREAS WEIMANN)

41 min The home side still yet to get going in this fourth-round tie, despite the interval now being less than five minutes away. Simply not been enough from them so far, with Wolves deserving of their lead after creating the only two chances.

39 min A couple of corners won by Wolves in the space of a minute or so, which Liverpool defend well enough. They counter from the second, but Moreno's ball lacked the quality required and the visitors were able to get bodies back behind the ball.

37 min Wolves have a young keeper in goal making just his third appearance for Wolves, remember, yet he has still not had a single save to make with half time now on the horizon. That simply has to change in the second half.

35 min SHOT! Half a shout for a Liverpool penalty, as Stearman cuts across Ejaria to block his opponent's run inside the box. A sense that the Reds are about to step things up, with Firmino then sending a shot wide of the target.

33 min YELLOW CARD! Weimann with a good charge down the left-hand side, sending a cross in for Karius to collect down low. Stearman pulls back on Ejaria's shirt and is shown the game's first yellow card for his troubles.

31 min Evans' eyes lit up when the ball fall to him 30 yards out, but his shot ended exactly where you would expect him to send it - high and wide. Up the other end, Burgoyne is quickly out for what is essentially his first touch of the match!

29 min A potential blow for Wolves, as key man Costa stumbled when chasing down a long ball and hurdled the advertising hoardings. He is grimacing at the moment but does appear to be OK to continue. That comes moments after Saville required treatment for a facial injury.

27 min Karius is desperate to go short from his goal-kick - so desperate that he is made to retake it because there were players in the box. Wolves have two players high up on either flank marking Liverpool's full-backs.

25 min That, incredibly, is the earliest goal Liverpool have conceded at Anfield since the turn of the Millennium. Stearman's header - as simple as you like at the back post - is the difference between the two sides a quarter of the way through.

23 min A rare shot for Liverpool - their first today, in fact - as Lucas blasts a good couple of yards over the crossbar from range. The Brazilian had time and space but he has just the one goal in seven years; that coming at Home Park recently.

21 min Probably Liverpool's bets moment yet as Firmino does brilliantly to bring down a long ball inside the box, before working it down the line. The subsequent cross is blocked behind for a corner, which comes to nothing in the end.

19 min Evans, sitting deep alongside Saville in midfield today, wipes out Ejaria and Liverpool have themselves a free kick 40 yards from goal. It is worked around the final third but there is just no way through the Wolves wall at the moment.

17 min Stearman, who scored his first goals in three years a little earlier, is back in his own box and producing a big clearance to deny the hosts. Liverpool have seen 85% of the ball so far this afternoon, but they trail by a goal to nil.

15 min Liverpool getting nowhere fast - still yet to create a chance of any sort. Wolves have a goal and the game's other best opening to their name, with 15 minutes of this match now behind us. Lambert would have dreamt of a start like this.

13 min A second for Wanderers really would have deflated Anfield. Costa felt that he had been pushed off the ball by a backtracking Woodburn when pulling back to shoot, but it was just poor finishing from the Portuguese.

11 min CHANCE! What a run this is from Costa! Absolutely superb from the Benfica ace, who ran from his own box - after a corner was cleared - and into Liverpool's, only to skew his shot when essentially left with just Karius to beat.

9 min Wolves looking to use the pace of Dicko in behind as they continue to see plenty of the ball. Liverpool now back in possession but not really getting the ball into dangerous positions, similar to their third-round tie here.

7 min That Stearman header actually came just inside the first minute of play - 53 seconds. It is the Wolverhampton-born defender's first goal of the season and also his first in 17 FA Cup appearances. What a start for the visitors!

5 min Wolves causing their opponents plenty of problems early on here, as Weimann gets right in the defenders' faces to earn a free kick from Randall's trip. Another free kick in a crossing position, which falls to the feet of Dicko who failed to adjust.

3 min A bad week for Liverpool has just got a whole lot worse. Just a minute played at Anfield and Richard Stearman got his head on a Helder Costa free kick, steering the ball past Karius to give the visitors a dream start to this fourth-round tie.

2 min GOAL! LIVERPOOL 0-1 WOLVES (RICHARD STEARMAN)

1 min KICKOFF! Liverpool get us up and running at Anfield, sporting their traditional all-red home strip. Wolverhampton Wanderers, in that striking golden kit, will be desperate to make a bright start in front of their travelling fans.

12.28pm Both sets of players are now out on the pitch, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. A good atmosphere inside Anfield for this early kickoff, helped by a boisterous away following of 8,300 fans - similar to what we witnessed in the last round here when Plymouth Argyle enjoyed their big day out. A big performance from Liverpool, who have lost successive games here, is required, while Wolverhampton Wanderers know that any sort of result is a bonus. © SilverHub

12.26pm With kickoff on Merseyside now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jurgen Klopp: "[Lambert]'s absolutely a Dortmund legend. He was always welcome at Dortmund. When he had no job he came and watched training. We spoke a little bit. We know each other well. He's a very nice guy and I'm really happy that we can meet. But, even though he's very nice, I would like to send him home with empty hands." Paul Lambert: "Go and enjoy it, but the only way you'll enjoy it is if you give a really good account of yourselves. Don't let it pass you by. These games, unless you're in that Premier League, don't come around too often. So you go and enjoy it, you thrive on it, you embrace it and you don't have any regrets, no matter what age you are."

12.24pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This is the first time these two sides have met in the FA Cup since a fourth-round tie in 1951-52; the Reds coming out on top in that one with a 2-1 victory at Anfield. Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored just seven goals in the past 13 encounters, meanwhile, and never more than once during that time. Liverpool, on the other hand, have tasted defeat once in the last seven encounters in all competitions, with that solitary loss coming in a 1-0 defeat here seven years ago.

12.22pm Not since 2008, when being knocked out by eventual runners-up Cardiff, have Wanderers mad it past round four. In fact, Wolves' 2-0 win at Stoke last time out was the first time they had won away in the FA Cup since January 2010 when beating Tranmere Rovers. They are now going in search of rare back-to-back wins to pull off what will be a major scalp, although they will surely face a more up-for-it Liverpool side than the one we saw against Plymouth at the start of the month.

12.20pm In terms of the Midlands outfit's run in this competition, they have so far had to overcome just one opponent. It was an almighty coup for them, however, as they produced one of the performances of round three to beat Stoke City 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium thanks to goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty. Wolves will again be backed by a capacity crowd this afternoon - 8,300 in all - as they look to make it past this stage for just the second time in nine attempts.

12.18pm Wolves have certainly become tougher to beat under Lambert, too - three defeats in their last 10 overall. A 3-1 loss at the hands of former club Norwich last weekend did take away some of the feel-good factor that had been building up, and there is now a big run of fixtures to look ahead to as they face strugglers Burton Albion in between games with Newcastle United and Barnsley. Three points from their meeting with the Brewers is a must.

12.16pm A run of nine games without victory, costing former boss Walter Zenga his job, saw Wanderers embroiled in a relegation battle of sorts. Things have improved under Lambert, it is fair to say, but they are not completely free of danger and there is still work to do over the coming weeks if they are to push up the table. Three wins from six in the Championship, and four from seven overall, has taken them seven above the drop zone and into the fourth round of this competition.

12.14pm Wolves are currently in a lowly 18th position in the Championship table; well adrift of where they wish to be following what has been another underwhelming campaign thus far. The FA Cup is, as ever for a team outside of the Premier League, seen as a major bonus, but Lambert will see this as a big chance to keep those heady supporters on board as he looks to fully turn around their on-field woes from the first half of the season.

12.12pm It is fair to say that Wolves head into this match with far less focus on their recent form, which can only be a good thing Lambert as he aims to increase the pressure on close friend Klopp. I say close friend - the two men have only met in a coaching capacity on a couple of occasions, as Lambert used his strong links to Borussia Dortmund - "a club legend", says Klopp - to oversee a few of their training sessions a couple of years back while out of work.

12.10pm Victory over title challengers Manchester City here just short of a month ago left Liverpool second in the table and on a four-game winning run. The only way seemed to be up at that point, but they have since dropped league points to Sunderland and Swansea City, while also throwing away a late lead against Manchester United, and exited the EFL Cup in midweek. With Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea to come in the next three days, two wins will surely be the target. © SilverHub

12.08pm DID YOU KNOW Liverpool's last two defeats at Anfield in this competition have come against second-tier opposition; Reading in 2010 and Barnsley in 2008. The Reds had gone 12 months without a single defeat at Anfield in all competitions, but they have now lost twice here in the space of a week and are without a win in front of their fans since December 31.

12.06pm It is fair to say that things are looking a little bleak for Liverpool at this moment in time, then, and with a huge showdown with Chelsea to come three days from now, there is even more importance on overcoming Wolves today. Ideally, that will be done in style, with the young and experienced players in the starting lineup combining well, but I am sure all those inside Anfield will take a scrappy 1-0 win if offered to them right now. Chelsea evidently takes priority, though there will surely be uproar if they exit another competition today.

12.04pm Coutinho is also feeling his way back into things following his two-month absence, and Joel Matip likewise after finally being brought back into the starting lineup in midweek thanks to the settlement of a disagreement over his international eligibility. Klopp, who is still largely overlooking a group put together by predecessor Brendan Rodgers, admitted that an inquest of sorts was held after the defeat to Swansea last week; a situation that became even worse just a few days on when Southampton arrived here.

12.02pm For all the questions about the sustainability of this high-energy style adopted by Klopp, it is worth pointing out that Liverpool have been without their most important attacking player over the past few weeks. Sadio Mane's absence due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments has coincided with this barren run of form - though he was present for the first of this seven-game streak; a 2-2 draw with Sunderland - and Klopp will be desperate to get him back sooner rather than later.

12.00pm That makes it six semi-finals since Liverpool last went all the way and lifted a piece of silverware - the 2012 League Cup, under the management of Kenny Dalglish. They are fast at risk of carrying the unwanted tags of 'bottlers', as is manager Klopp who is himself becoming an expert at losing finals - two in his maiden campaign on Merseyside alone - yet fans will argue that there are at least some signs of the good times returning to Anfield under the impressionable German boss.

11.58am To make matters worse for the Reds, it took two attempts to overcome Plymouth in the previous round - though at least they got the job done, unlike in the EFL Cup when slipping to successive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Southampton to crash out at the semi-final stage. Even after losing at St Mary's in the first leg, you still fancied Liverpool to get it right when playing in front of their home fans on Wednesday evening. That could not be further from the truth, though, as two big Sturridge chances aside they did not do enough to win over the two legs.

11.56am It all looked rosy for the Merseyside outfit when beating Manchester City 1-0 on New Year's Eve to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League. That left Liverpool sitting second in the table and hot in pursuit of the winning-machine that is Chelsea, but they have since dropped league points to Sunderland and Swansea City, while also throwing away what looked certain to be a victory at Manchester United a couple of weeks ago.

11.54am A terrible start to 2017 has left Liverpool desperately requiring a victory this afternoon, as they look to finally kickstart the second half of their campaign. One win in seven - that coming against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in a third-round replay in this competition - has led to the inevitable questions being asked of Klopp's high-energy style of play. Until the Reds click back into gear, you have to say the sceptics may well have a point.

11.52am Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the side that fell to a 1-0 defeat against Southampton here in midweek, naming what is essentially a second-string side with the odd piece of quality. Roberto Firmino, who continues to be the Reds' marathon man this term, starts alongside youngster Ben Woodburn and Divock Origi, meaning no place for the benched Daniel Sturridge. Paul Lambert makes seven changes of his own, with the selection of youngster Harry Burgoyne over Andy Lonergan in goal a big call. © SilverHub

11.50am A couple of attacking options on the bench for Lambert to call upon, particularly Joe Mason who Liverpool fans will know well. The former Cardiff City man scored in the final of the 2012 League Cup against the Reds, helping the Bluebirds to force extra time before losing on penalties. Liverpool undoubtedly have the more talented bench, though, as they can call upon both Philippe Coutinho and the out-of-form Sturridge.

11.48am BENCH WATCH! LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge WOLVES SUBS: Lonergan, Batth, Enobakhare, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson, Mason

11.46am George Saville and Lee Evans will be tasked with protecting that backline, as Lambert makes a number of alterations from the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City last weekend. It could well be a particularly tough afternoon for those defenders at Anfield, with Matt Doherty - a scorer in the last round at Stoke City - and Conor Coady occupying the full-back berths. No doubt who the most nervous player will likely be, though - young keeper Harry Burgoyne on his third appearance of the term.

11.44am There is a first start for Andreas Weimann since coming in on loan from Derby County; the Austrian starting on the left-hand side of a three-man attacking midfield. The ever-reliable Dave Edwards is fielded just behind lone striker Nouha Dicko - fresh on the back of signing a new contract at Molineux earlier this week - and Helder Costa completes that attacking quartet for the visiting side.

11.42am In terms of the visitors, the big decision boss Paul Lambert had to make this afternoon regarded his selection between the sticks. Carl Ikeme picked up a red card last weekend to leave Wolves without their first-choice stopper and, with experienced deputy Andy Lonergan also struggling for fitness, youngster Harry Burgoyne is the man given the nod. Burgoyne was plying his trade at AFC Telford this time last year, but he has two games under his belt in recent weeks and will relish this big chance.

11.40am There is an experienced head in midfield, much like in the previous round, as Lucas Leiva is preferred to Kevin Stewart, while Ovie Ejaria is another of those younger players given a chance to show his worth in what is a bigger match for Liverpool than it perhaps needed to be. The big news to take from Klopp's selection, though, is that Daniel Sturridge is overlooked; Origi instead being named in attack alongside Woodburn and marathon man Firmino.

11.38am I should qualify that previous remark about the quality of this Reds side by pointing out that they do face Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. A win in that one and all of a sudden the title race - and indeed their top-four hopes - remain alive and well. Connor Randall comes in at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne still seemingly struggling from that troublesome rib injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold nowhere to be seen in the squad.

11.36am Starting with a look at the home team, manager Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the side that fell to defeat against Southampton in midweek. That is a little surprising, as the Reds must surely have this competition at the top of their priorities right now, but this is largely a second-string side. Roberto Firmino is the star name in the team, starting up top alongside back-up forward Divock Origi and youngster Ben Woodburn - a big chance for him to impress.

11.34am TEAM NEWS! LIVERPOOL XI: Karius, Randall, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Origi WOLVES XI: Burgoyne, Doherty, Edwards, Stearman, Saville, Evans, Coady, Costa, Dicko, Hause, Weimann

11.32am The nadir for Liverpool came last time out when losing to Southampton here, bringing an end to their best hope of silverware this term as they crashed out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage. With their hopes of winning the Premier League title all but over, attention now turns to putting together a run in the FA Cup, but they come up against a Wolves side backed by 8,300 fans and with very little to lose.