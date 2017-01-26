Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes that Daniel Sturridge remains the club's biggest goal threat despite falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has urged the club to keep hold of Daniel Sturridge beyond the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has struggled with form and fitness so far this term, falling down the pecking order at Anfield and making just five Premier League starts for the club.

Jurgen Klopp has often preferred the likes of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi to the England international, but Owen believes that he will still prove to be a valuable asset next season.

"At Liverpool, I don't think there is a player in that squad that is as good a finisher as him, he's a very good finisher and he will score goals if he plays consistently," he told Squawka.

"The competition for the centre forwards place is between him and Origi really and Firmino plays up there on occasion as well and I actually think if he goes anywhere else the competition will be even stronger.

"And of course, Liverpool aren't in Europe this season but will be next year so there will be a lot more games. Personally, if I was him I'd want to stick around and I'd be surprised if Jurgen Klopp wanted to move him on as well."

Sturridge has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Liverpool this season, although just nine of those outings have been from the start.