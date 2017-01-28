Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hands a start to Roberto Firmino for the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Klopp has made sweeping changes to the side which began the EFL Cup clash with Southampton, but he has kept the Brazilian forward in his team as he looks to earn a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Lucas Leiva, Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi also featured in the lineup, but there is a place in the side for defender Connor Randall, who played three times in the Premier League last season.

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert has given the nod to young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne over Andy Lonergan, with Carl Ikeme serving a two-match ban.

Lambert has made alterations to all areas of his team, with Lee Evans and George Saville being given an opportunity in midfield and Andreas Weimann making his first start since signing on loan from Derby County.

Liverpool: Karius, Randall, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Origi

Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Burgoyne, Coady, Stearman, Hause, Doherty, Evans, Saville, Edwards, Costa, Weimann, Costa

Subs: Lonergan, Batth, Enobakhare, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson, Mason

Follow the game at Anfield with Sports Mole's live commentary.