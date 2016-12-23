Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has denied speculation that he is planning to axe centre-back Richard Stearman next month.
The 29-year-old had seven years in a Wolves shirt before being sold to Fulham in 2015, but rejoined the Midlands side on a season-long loan in August.
Lambert has admitted that he is planning a squad overhaul in January and reports had suggested that Stearman was in the frame for the chop.
"I just find that bizarre," Lambert told the Express & Star. "With Stearman, for instance, I spoke with him this morning and said I don't know if you've read that and I don't know where it's come from because 1) you're playing for me and 2) you're playing well.
"He said he was a bit confused! I can't release people if I don't even know that myself."
Stearman has started four of the last five games under Lambert's reign to move into the list of Wolves's top 50 appearance-makers.