New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Lambert: 'Richard Stearman staying at Wolverhampton Wanderers'

Richard Stearman of Wolverhampton Wanders passes the ball during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert denies speculation that he is to axe Richard Stearman in January.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 09:29 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has denied speculation that he is planning to axe centre-back Richard Stearman next month.

The 29-year-old had seven years in a Wolves shirt before being sold to Fulham in 2015, but rejoined the Midlands side on a season-long loan in August.

Lambert has admitted that he is planning a squad overhaul in January and reports had suggested that Stearman was in the frame for the chop.

"I just find that bizarre," Lambert told the Express & Star. "With Stearman, for instance, I spoke with him this morning and said I don't know if you've read that and I don't know where it's come from because 1) you're playing for me and 2) you're playing well.

"He said he was a bit confused! I can't release people if I don't even know that myself."

Stearman has started four of the last five games under Lambert's reign to move into the list of Wolves's top 50 appearance-makers.

Bakary Sako of Wolverhampton shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham at Molineux on February 24, 2015
Read Next:
Bakary Sako in line for Wolves return?
>
View our homepages for Richard Stearman, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Richard Stearman of Wolverhampton Wanders passes the ball during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Paul Lambert: 'Richard Stearman staying at Wolverhampton Wanderers'
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert hails players' "enthusiasm"
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to keep costs down in January
Shelvey will not contest five-game banBakary Sako in line for Wolves return?Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineCavaleiro: 'Wolves must build momentum'
Wolves defender ruled out until MarchLambert praises "excellent" Wolves winTeam News: Lambert makes four changesPaul Lambert wants new striker in JanuaryRichard Stearman: 'Wolves were naive'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle22161545172849
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton22146235142148
3Reading2212463029140
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2212372626039
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2212282622438
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2211472623337
7Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
8Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
9Fulham2289538281033
10Norwich CityNorwich2210393734333
11Preston North EndPreston229583027332
12Barnsley229493835331
13Aston Villa2271052321231
14Brentford2284102728-128
15Ipswich TownIpswich227782224-228
16Bristol City2283112827127
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2275103539-426
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves226792830-225
19Queens Park RangersQPR2265112031-1123
20Cardiff CityCardiff2265112436-1223
21Burton Albion2257102330-722
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2255122737-1020
23Wigan AthleticWigan2246121827-918
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2224162148-2710
> Full Version