Leicester City wingers Demarai Gray and Riyad Mahrez have reportedly begun considering their futures at the King Power Stadium.

Gray, a £3.5m signing from Birmingham City in January 2016, has only started nine Premier League games this season, has not appeared for 90 minutes in any competition since February and has been unused back-up in five of Leicester's past 10 matches.

Mahrez, meanwhile, remains one of the Foxes' star players, having made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, and is contracted to the club until 2020, having penned a new deal last summer.

According to The Guardian, Gray - who also has three years left on his contract - is mulling over a departure in search of first-team football, though he has to contend with a £22m release clause, while Mahrez is eager to secure Champions League football.

Leicester, who won the Premier League title last season and enjoyed a run to the Champions League quarter-finals this year, currently sit 11th in the table.