Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 24,611
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
LeicesterLeicester City

Yacob (22'), Morrison (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Vardy (43')
Drinkwater (16'), Benalouane (52')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Riyad Mahrez disappointed to be taken off'

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare admits that he may need to put an arm around Riyad Mahrez after taking the winger off with 10 minutes to go against West Brom.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted that Riyad Mahrez was "disappointed" with the decision to take him off during Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Algeria international was withdrawn with 10 minutes still remaining at The Hawthorns as Leicester looked to hang on to their 1-0 lead.

Mahrez cut a disconsolate figure on his way off the field, and Shakespeare admitted that he may need to put his arm around the winger in order to get him ready for the Foxes' next outing.

"He was disappointed to come off but I have spoken to him at the end. For me, it was about the team getting the result," he told reporters.

"He played a major part in the team performance and getting the three points. Of course you want players to be disappointed when they come off but explain it to them, put your arm around him if necessary and he will be ready to go again."

The win took Leicester up to 11th in the Premier League table, now just four points adrift of eighth-placed West Brom.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
