Claudio Ranieri 'sacked by Leicester City'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he steered the club to the Premier League title.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he sensationally steered the club to the Premier League title, according to reports.

Speculation over Ranieri's future had begun to grow throughout the season due to the Foxes' domestic struggles, with the defence of their remarkable title success quickly turning into a relegation battle.

Leicester have failed to even score in the Premier League since the turn of the year, picking up just one point from a possible 18 in 2017 so far to leave them only one clear of the relegation zone.

However, the Foxes did manage to progress from the group stages in their maiden Champions League campaign and are still in their last 16 tie with Sevilla having scored a crucial away goal in Wednesday's 2-1 first-leg defeat.

More to follow.

