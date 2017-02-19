Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012
© Getty Images
Arsenal backer Stan Kroenke has reportedly put Thierry Henry at the top of his shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, whose position beyond the summer is in doubt.
Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke is reportedly looking to bring Thierry Henry back to the club to replace under-fire manager Arsene Wenger in the summer.

The Frenchman has seen growing calls for him to bring an end to his 21-year stay in North London in recent days following an abject display in the 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

With the Gunners' Champions League hopes almost certain to end at the last-16 stage for a seventh year running, and their Premier League title aspirations also in tatters, many feel that it is time for a change at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Mirror, Kroenke and influential son Josh are keen to turn to club legend Henry in a new management setup, but fellow backer Alisher Usmanov is leaning more towards Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

It is claimed that Simeone is seen by Kroenke as too volatile for the job, while other names on the shortlist - including Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri - have also been discredited.

Henry, who is currently in his first coaching job after being appointed by Roberto Martinez as Belgium's assistant manager last year, spent eight seasons with Arsenal and remains the club's all-time top scorer.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
