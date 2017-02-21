Blackburn Rovers announce that they have parted company with manager Owen Coyle.

The North-West outfit currently sit in 23rd position in the Championship table, but they produced a valiant display in losing 2-1 to Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday afternoon.

However, that has not been enough to save Coyle, with Rovers saying that they have mutually agreed to go separate ways in order to give the club the "best possible chance of climbing to a position of safety in the Championship in the remaining 15 games".

Coyle leaves Blackburn having won 11 of his 37 games in all competitions, although he recorded just seven victories from 31 matches in the league.

Assistant manager Sandy Stewart, first-team coach John Henry and goalkeeping coach Phil Hughes have followed Coyle in leaving Ewood Park.