Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare urges his players to keep their feet on the ground despite their remarkable turnaround in form since Claudio Ranieri's departure.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has warned his side against getting carried away by their recent upturn in form.

The Foxes have won all four of their matches since sacking Claudio Ranieri, with Shakespeare guiding the team into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and lifting them six points clear of the relegation zone.

The reigning champions will look to continue that remarkable form when they host Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, and Shakespeare stressed the need for "humility" as they bid for a fifth straight win.

"With all the records, I'm very conscious you have to keep a bit of humility about it. We know that it wasn't so long ago that our form was being questioned," he told reporters.

"We know that at the moment we are playing with a lot of confidence, but that word 'humility' has to be important from my point of view towards the players to keep them level-headed. We also (like) to make sure there is no complacency."

Shakespeare is the first manager in Premier League history to see his side score three or more goals in each of his first three games in charge - that after a run of six league games without a goal leading up to Ranieri's departure.