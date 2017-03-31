Mark Hughes: 'We believe Saido Berahino'

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes insists that his club "believe" Saido Berahino's explanation for testing positive for a recreational drug.

On Thursday, Berahino claimed that the eight-week drugs ban that he served earlier this season came after his drink was spiked in a nightclub.

The 23-year-old was suspended for eight weeks by the Football Association after testing positive for Class A party drug MDMA, but the Englishman has insisted that he did not voluntarily take the substance.

Hughes has now backed Berahino's story, claiming that Stoke 'have no reason not to believe him'.

"That's always been Saido's stance and we've got no reason not to believe him. From the first time we spoke to Saido that's always been his stance and he's never wavered. In this day and age you can believe that it can happen," Hughes told reporters.

"We keep trying to move on from things. It's just a bit more meat on the bone in regards to the situation and how it came about. It happened in the past, we're all moving on. He's playing football again, doing well. He's been a big part in recent weeks against very good opposition.

"We're hoping to create more chances for him. It's only a matter of time. These things will raise their heads throughout his career. Saido's been very clear in terms of his message to us. He wants to listen. That's the top and bottom of it and it doesn't affect us moving forward, from my point of view."

Berahino brought to an end his turbulent time at West Brom when he joined Stoke in the January transfer window.