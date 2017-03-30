Saido Berahino says FA drug ban came after nightclub drink spiked

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino says that the eight-week drugs ban he served earlier this season came after his drink was spiked in a nightclub.
Saido Berahino has explained that the eight-week drugs ban he served earlier this season came after his drink was spiked in a nightclub.

The 23-year-old was suspended for eight weeks by the Football Association last year after testing positive for a recreational drug in an out-of-competition screening.

As a result, Berahino did not play for former club West Bromwich Albion between September and January, when he joined Stoke City for £12m.

To be banned for something you really haven't done is hard to take," the former England Under-21 striker told BBC Sport.

"You go on a night out, you don't know who you are around and there are people who are out to get you. Of course, I was in a nightclub, so I hold my hand up for being irresponsible.

"From then on it all crashed down. To this day, I still cannot understand who would want to do that to me."

Berahino brought an end to his turbulent time at West Brom by signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Bet365 Stadium on January 20.

