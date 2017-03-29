Claudio Ranieri reveals that he felt 'more shocked than bitter' when Leicester City sacked him as manager last month.

Ranieri was given his marching orders with the Foxes sitting one point above the relegation zone at the time.

The managerial shift occurred just nine months after the Italian made history with the club by guiding them to their first ever Premier League title.

Craig Shakespeare was immediately handed the reins and has overseen three consecutive league victories as well as progression into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ranieri is expected to delve deeper into his Leicester sacking when he makes an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football next month, but he had some words on the matter when visiting Rebibbia prison to honour regional football coaches in Italy.

"Thinking of Leicester, the first thing that comes to mind is the sense of surprise, even more than bitterness," Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Ranieri as saying.

"I have been through a lot in my long career, but never anything like this. It was a shock, but in the end these things are part of football."

The Foxes won just five league games when Ranieri was in charge this season.