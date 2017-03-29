Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri: 'I was more shocked than bitter about losing Leicester City job'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri reveals that he felt 'more shocked than bitter' when Leicester City sacked him as manager last month.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Claudio Ranieri has claimed that he felt more 'shocked than bitter' when he was sacked by Leicester City last month.

Ranieri was given his marching orders with the Foxes sitting one point above the relegation zone at the time.

The managerial shift occurred just nine months after the Italian made history with the club by guiding them to their first ever Premier League title.

Craig Shakespeare was immediately handed the reins and has overseen three consecutive league victories as well as progression into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ranieri is expected to delve deeper into his Leicester sacking when he makes an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football next month, but he had some words on the matter when visiting Rebibbia prison to honour regional football coaches in Italy.

"Thinking of Leicester, the first thing that comes to mind is the sense of surprise, even more than bitterness," Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Ranieri as saying.

"I have been through a lot in my long career, but never anything like this. It was a shock, but in the end these things are part of football."

The Foxes won just five league games when Ranieri was in charge this season.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Ranieri to discuss Leicester axe on TV
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Claudio Ranieri: 'I was more shocked than bitter about losing Leicester City job'
 Sports Mole logo
Premier League trio interested in Montpellier striker?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri free to open up about Leicester City sacking on Sky appearance
Clubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?Jamie Vardy downplays black eyeArsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?Fuchs: 'Players not to blame for Ranieri sacking'Liverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'
Southgate offers support to Jamie VardyMancini: 'I had no contact with Leicester'Leicester 'offer Vardy security after death threats'Fuchs: 'Leicester will enjoy CL quarters'Report: Real Madrid consider Schmeichel
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 