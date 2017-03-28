Claudio Ranieri will reportedly discuss his Leicester City sacking when he appears on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football next month.

The Italian will be a guest on the broadcaster's Monday Night Football show for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on April 10.

Ranieri was sacked in February, nine months after his team lifted the Premier League title for the first time in the club's history.

The Foxes were just one point clear of the relegation zone when the 65-year-old was sent packing, but they have since improved, sealing three consecutive wins under Craig Shakespeare.

According to the Daily Mail, Ranieri is free to discuss his dismissal, and it is understood that he chose Sky Sports to air his views due to the backing he received from pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

The former Chelsea boss has not yet taken up any managerial offers from elsewhere.