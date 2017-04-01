Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Team News: One change for Leicester City against Stoke City

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Craig Shakespeare makes one change to his Leicester City side as they welcome Stoke City this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Craig Shakespeare has made one change to his Leicester City side as they welcome Stoke City this afternoon.

Marc Albrighton is absent from the squad through illness, resulting in a start for Demarai Gray in the sole alteration from the XI that started the win over West Ham United two weeks ago.

As for the visitors, Mark Hughes is forced into two changes from the side that fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea before the international break.

Phil Bardsley is forced to sit out due to the red card picked up against the Blues, with Glen Johnson filling in in defence, while Glenn Whelan comes in for Geoff Cameron in the middle of the park due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Ulloa

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Arnautovic, Whelan, Allen, Ramadan; Walters; Berahino
Subs: Given, Muniesa, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Imbula, Crouch

Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
