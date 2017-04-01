Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Stoke City

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League clash between Leicester City and Stoke City at the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Stoke City.

Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare will become the first British manager to win his first four Premier League games if his galvanised side are triumphant in Saturday's game at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, the ninth-placed Potters have failed to score in their last three Premier League away games and will be hoping to improve on their record of only three away wins so far in this campaign.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm BST.


2.24pmAs for the Potters, they were early-season relegation candidates after going without a league win until mid-October, but Hughes rallied his troops round and they now sit ninth, where they have finished in each of the past three seasons.

2.21pmInteresting campaigns for both Leicester and Stoke this year. The Foxes came into the season as Premier League champions, but by mid-February they were in real danger of freefalling into the bottom three and out of the top flght. The axe fell on Claudio Ranieri's head in what was considered one of the cruellest moves in football, but since then, the East Midlanders have found form and climbed to six points clear of the basement (as well as making the quarter-finals of the Champions League).

2.18pmFor Stoke, playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri is out with a calf injury, joining the likes of Geoff Cameron and Jack Butland on the sidelines, and right-back Phil Bardsley is also absent after his sending-off last time out against Chelsea. Two changes from Mark Hughes as Glen Johnson and Glenn Whelan come in for Cameron and Bardsley.

2.15pmFoxes midfielder Danny Drinkwater features this afternoon despite recently being unavailable for England with a hip injury, but skipper Wes Morgan is not in the squad due to a back problem, while Nampalys Mendy also misses out. Shakespeare has made one change from their 3-2 win over West Ham United last time out as Marc Albrighton drops out in place of Demarai Gray.

2.12pmSTOKE SUBS: Muniesa, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Imbula, Given, Crouch

2.11pmLEICESTER SUBS: Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Ulloa

2.10pmSTOKE STARTING XI: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Arnautovic, Whelan, Allen, Sobhi, Walters, Berahino

2.09pmLEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy

2.08pmWithout further ado, let me bring you the team news from the KP...

2.07pmOnly Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola have won their opening four Premier League matches, so Shakespeare would make history as the first Brit to be part of this exclusive club.

2.05pmSince Craig Shakespeare took over the reins at Leicester, the team has turned its fortunes around almost overnight, and today they will be hoping for a fourth straight league win (fifth on the spin in all competitions) and put the Englishman in a select group of elite managers to have won their first four Premier League games.

2.02pmWith the international break out of the way, we can get back to the business of seeing the Premier League campaign through the final stretch, and today's fixture at the King Power will see the Foxes aim to continue their momentum towards safety, while the Potters will be hoping for three valuable points to try and cement a top-ten place come the end of the season.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of today's Premier League clash between Leicester City and Stoke City!

Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Your Comments
