Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash with back injury

Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reveals that captain Wes Morgan will miss Saturday's visit of Stoke City due to a back injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that captain Wes Morgan will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City due to a back injury.

The Foxes were without their skipper in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2014 when they edged a five-goal thriller to beat West Ham United 3-2 before the international break.

The 33-year-old has failed to recover during the time off, though, and could also miss Tuesday's visit of Sunderland because of the injury.

"He's still not fully recovered unfortunately, we're trying to give him every opportunity, it is a nerve problem in his back and with those you can't rush," Shakespeare told reporters.

"We're trying to let nature run its course but unfortunately he won't be ready for Saturday and - if I'm honest - it'll be touch and go for Tuesday. We're seeing how he is in 24 or 48 hours.

"He can get the treatment. But with a hamstring or something like that, you know how long it will be, whether it's four to six weeks. With a back you are not quite so sure. We're trying to give Wes enough time himself to see how he feels, then push him when its right."

Leicester will welcome the Potters to the King Power Stadium looking to make it five wins from five since Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Stoke's opener against Everton on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Hughes: 'Shaqiri out of Leicester game'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Wes Morgan, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash with back injury
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare urges Leicester City "humility"
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester City target Adrien Silva?
Ranieri: 'I was more shocked than bitter'Ranieri to discuss Leicester axe on TVPL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Clubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?Jamie Vardy downplays black eye
Arsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?Fuchs: 'Players not to blame for Ranieri sacking'Liverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'Southgate offers support to Jamie VardyMancini: 'I had no contact with Leicester'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash with back injury
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates with Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match Italy vs Croatia on November 16, 2014
Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida
 West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Saido Berahino says FA drug ban came after nightclub drink spiked
Hughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-upShakespeare urges Leicester "humility"Hughes: 'Shaqiri out of Leicester game'Mark Hughes: 'We believe Saido Berahino'Jack Butland returns to Stoke training
Butland targets return before end of seasonLiverpool investigated for tapping up schoolboy?Jack Butland confused by Arsenal linkCourtois: 'Costa guilty of exaggerating'Hughes: 'We did not target Diego Costa'
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 