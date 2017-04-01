Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reveals that captain Wes Morgan will miss Saturday's visit of Stoke City due to a back injury.

The Foxes were without their skipper in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2014 when they edged a five-goal thriller to beat West Ham United 3-2 before the international break.

The 33-year-old has failed to recover during the time off, though, and could also miss Tuesday's visit of Sunderland because of the injury.

"He's still not fully recovered unfortunately, we're trying to give him every opportunity, it is a nerve problem in his back and with those you can't rush," Shakespeare told reporters.

"We're trying to let nature run its course but unfortunately he won't be ready for Saturday and - if I'm honest - it'll be touch and go for Tuesday. We're seeing how he is in 24 or 48 hours.

"He can get the treatment. But with a hamstring or something like that, you know how long it will be, whether it's four to six weeks. With a back you are not quite so sure. We're trying to give Wes enough time himself to see how he feels, then push him when its right."

Leicester will welcome the Potters to the King Power Stadium looking to make it five wins from five since Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri.