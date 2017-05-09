May 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco
 

Team News: Fabinho missing for AS Monaco, Juventus make one change

Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
AS Monaco make two changes for this evening's Champions League meeting with Juventus, while the Italian side go with one alteration from the semi-final first leg.
Key midfield man Fabinho misses out on AS Monaco's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League semi-final second-leg tie with Juventus.

The 23-year-old has featured in nine of the French club's games so far in this year's competition, scoring one and assisting another three.

Fabinho is absent from tonight's starting XI, however, while Thomas Lemar also drops down to the visitors' bench following last week's 2-0 defeat at Stade Louis II.

Andrea Raggi and experienced head Joao Moutinho are the players to come into the fold, as Monaco attempt to become the first team in 15 attempts to overturn a first-leg home defeat in the knockout stages.

In terms of the home side, boss Massimiliano Allegri makes just the one alteration from last week's first-leg triumph in the Principality - Sami Khedira returning from suspension to take over from Claudio Marchisio.

There is a place in defence for Andrea Barzagli, meanwhile, with Alex Sandro and Dani Alves occupying the two wing-back berths.

Juventus are one of two unbeaten sides left in this year's competition, alongside reigning champions Real Madrid.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
Subs: Neto, Benatia, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Asamoah, Lichsteiner, Rincon

AS Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik, Sidibe; Dirar, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva; Falcao, Mbappe
Subs: De Sanctis, Fabinho, Carrillo, Germain, Mendy, Lemar, Diallo

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Turin with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Live Commentary: Juventus vs. AS Monaco
Team News: Fabinho missing for AS Monaco, Juventus make one change
Preview: Juventus vs. AS Monaco
Live Commentary: Juventus vs. AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Team News: Fabinho missing for AS Monaco, Juventus make one change
