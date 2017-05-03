May 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
0-2
Juventus

Fabinho (37')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Higuain (29', 59')
Bonucci (21'), Marchisio (58'), Chiellini (69')

Gonzalo Higuain "very happy" with Juventus brace

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain says that he was "very happy" to score a brace in his team's 2-0 win at AS Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Gonzalo Higuain has revealed his delight after scoring twice in Juventus' 2-0 victory over AS Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Higuain netted a goal in either half at Stade Louis II as Juventus took a big step towards the European Cup final ahead of the return match in Turin next week.

The Argentine international missed a host of chances in the quarter-finals against Barcelona, but the 29-year-old has insisted that he was always confident of returning to form.

"I'm very happy, it was a very important game and we can go back home after a great victory. Goals were not coming for me in this competition but I knew I just had to stay calm and keep working hard. We also wanted another clean sheet and we are delighted with the result," Higuain told reporters.

Higuain has now scored 31 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season following last summer's move from Napoli.

