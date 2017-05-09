Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Juventus and AS Monaco in Turin.

The home side are in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the tie having won the first leg 2-0 last week, and they haven't been beaten in their last 50 home matches across all competitions.

Monaco are faced with the task of becoming the first side in Champions League history to overturn a two-goal home first-leg deficit, but they have won their last seven outings on the road.

