Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Juventus and AS Monaco in Turin.
The home side are in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the tie having won the first leg 2-0 last week, and they haven't been beaten in their last 50 home matches across all competitions.
Monaco are faced with the task of becoming the first side in Champions League history to overturn a two-goal home first-leg deficit, but they have won their last seven outings on the road.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
7.03pmLeonardo Jardim has made two changes from the side that started the first leg, with Raggi coming in for Lemar and the experienced Moutinho replacing Fabinho in the starting XI. Monaco were arguably missing an older head in the middle of the park in the first leg, with Pjanic and Marchisio helping to run the show, and Moutinho's introduction off the bench certainly changed things so he will be hopeful of having a similar impact from the start tonight.
7.01pmThere are goals throughout this Monaco team, though, and Mbappe certainly isn't the only player who has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs with their performances this season. Bernardo Silva, who scored in a 3-0 win over Nancy at the weekend to end a bit of a goal drought, has been linked with a move away, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has been strongly linked with a switch to the Premier League. Bakayoko was a minor doubt for tonight's game having recently suffered a broken nose in training, but he wore a mask in the first leg and is expected to do the same again tonight.
6.59pmThey may have managed it in the first leg, but keeping this Monaco attack quiet is no mean feat. Radamel Falcao looks back to his best following a miserable spell in England, but the real star of the season for Monaco has been Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old is arguably the hottest property in football right now and there is likely to be a huge bidding war for his services this summer. He didn't get on the scoresheet last week, but his movement created Monaco's best chances and he has a stunning record of 18 goals in his last 20 outings for the club while still in his teen years.
6.57pmThe Argentine scored as many goals in the first leg of this tie as he had in his previous 24 Champions League knockout games combined and, while he will need to keep up a much better rate if he is to really catapult himself among the very best strikers in world football, it was certainly a big performance from him on a big stage. It is that defensive trio of Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini that arguably came out of the match with even greater credit, though, and they will again be looking to keep Monaco at bay tonight alongside Buffon, who makes his 150th European appearance.
6.55pmJuve's main goal threat is likely to come from Gonzalo Higuain, who answered a lot of questions with his two-goal showing in the first leg. It took a lot of money to prise him away from Napoli, but he has repaid Juventus with 32 goals across all competitions this season - the first player to do that for the club since David Trezeguet in 2002. Higuain is also only five goals short of the all-time single-season goalscoring record for Juve, and with potentially six games left of the season, he could well threaten that.
6.53pmAllegri was able to rest a whole host of players for Saturday's derby against Torino, and the likes of Buffon, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alves, Pjanic, Sandro and Higuain all return to the side tonight as the hosts make seven changes from that 1-1 draw against their city rivals. There was some concern over the fitness of Dybala after he limped off during the derby, but it was only cramp and the striker - who was brilliant in the first leg - is fit to start again this evening.
6.51pmThere are some huge names in both lineups, but let's start with the home side and the one change that they have made to their starting XI from last week's first leg as Sami Khedira returns from suspension to replace Marchisio, as expected. Allegri has once again gone for three at the back, as he also did in the first leg, and that is no surprise either considering how well it worked. That should allow Dani Alves, who helped himself to two exquisite assists in the first leg, bomb forward down that right flank.
6.49pmMONACO STARTING XI: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik, Sidibe; Dirar, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva; Falcao, Mbappe
6.47pmJUVENTUS STARTING XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Pjanić, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuain
6.45pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg between Juventus and AS Monaco in Turin! One of these teams are just one game away from the biggest match in club football, and let's be honest it looks like it will be Juve. Tonight's hosts hold a 2-0 advantage following their impressive victory in Monaco last week and it would take an unprecedented comeback for the Ligue 1 leaders to stop them reaching the final. There are goals in this Monaco team, though, so never say never. Before we dig a little deeper into the tale of the tape, let's check out the team news...