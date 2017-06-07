Live Commentary: Italy 1-0 Uruguay

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Italy and Uruguay at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.
The Azzurri are looking to continue their impressive run of form under boss Gian Piero Ventura heading into the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Sunday.
Wins have been harder to come by as far as their South American opponents are concerned, though, losing three competitive games on the spin and also going down 3-1 to Republic of Ireland in their most recent outing.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
ITALY SUBS: Buffon, Scuffet, Chiellini, Astori, Ferrari, D'Ambrosio, Conti, Montolivo, Pellegrini, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Eder, Gabbiadini
URUGUAY SUBS: Guruceaga, Conde, Corujo, G Silva, Ricca, A Silva, Rios, Laxalt, Stuani
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
© SilverHub
ITALY XI: Donnarumma, Barzagli, Astori, Bonucci, Darmian, Marchisio, Candreva, De Rossi, Spinazzola, Belotti, Immobile
URUGUAY XI: Muslera, Maxi Pereira, Gimenez, Coates, Caceres, Sanchez, Nandez, Vecino, Gonzalez, Urretaviscaya, Rolan