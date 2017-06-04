Jun 4, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
3-1
Uruguay
Walters (27'), Christie (51'), McLean (77')
Hendrick (67')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Gimenez (38')

Martin O'Neill: 'We will not get carried away with Uruguay win'

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill insists that he will not get carried away after seeing his side beat Uruguay 3-1 in Dublin.
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has insisted that he will not get carried away after his side recorded a 3-1 win over Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening.

Jonathan Walters, Cyrus Christie and James McClean were all on the scoresheet as Ireland bounced back to their defeat at the hands of Mexico on Friday against a Uruguay side which included Edinson Cavani - albeit for only 13 minutes until he was forced off with an injury.

Ireland will return to competitive action when they host Austria in a World Cup qualifier next Sunday, though, and O'Neill pointed out that that is the only match which really counts.

"If I'm not going overboard about Mexico defeat, I'm not wallowing in this. It's nice to win against Uruguay, but everything is just preparation mentally and physically for the game on Sunday," he told reporters.

"In a nutshell, we've got to go forward against Austria - I don't want to be sitting here regretting that we haven't done that. We're on the front foot, we've got to be on the front foot from the start of the game."

Ireland are currently level on points with Serbia in Group D of World Cup qualifying.

