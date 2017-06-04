Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill insists that he will not get carried away after seeing his side beat Uruguay 3-1 in Dublin.

Jonathan Walters, Cyrus Christie and James McClean were all on the scoresheet as Ireland bounced back to their defeat at the hands of Mexico on Friday against a Uruguay side which included Edinson Cavani - albeit for only 13 minutes until he was forced off with an injury.

Ireland will return to competitive action when they host Austria in a World Cup qualifier next Sunday, though, and O'Neill pointed out that that is the only match which really counts.

"If I'm not going overboard about Mexico defeat, I'm not wallowing in this. It's nice to win against Uruguay, but everything is just preparation mentally and physically for the game on Sunday," he told reporters.

"In a nutshell, we've got to go forward against Austria - I don't want to be sitting here regretting that we haven't done that. We're on the front foot, we've got to be on the front foot from the start of the game."

Ireland are currently level on points with Serbia in Group D of World Cup qualifying.