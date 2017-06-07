Live Commentary: Spain 1-1 Colombia

Colombia , meanwhile, sit second in the South American section of qualifying and have risen up to fifth in the FIFA world rankings - five places above Spain .

The hosts come into this match still unbeaten under manager Julen Lopetegui and looking for a win to take into Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Macedonia.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the international friendly between Spain and Colombia at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia.

45+1 min There will be one minute of added time at the end of this first half.

45 min YELLOW CARD! Neither side is approaching this one as a friendly! Davinson Sanchez is the second name in the book tonight for a really poor, late challenge on Aspas.

45 min Another shaky moment for Reina as he very nearly gives the ball away inside his own area. He has not been convincing tonight.

43 min There is a concern for Spain here as Silva calls for treatment with what initially looks like a muscle problem, but after a brief period off the field he asks to come back on and is allowed to do so. There is no real need for Spain to take any risks over him, but it looks like it may only be an impact injury.

42 min All three Spain players have got to do a lot better there, but Azpilicueta has to take the initiative and clear the danger if there are any doubts in his mind. Reina has not filled his side with confidence tonight either, though, and none of them covered themselves in glory there. Poor defending.

40 min Out of nowhere, Colombia are level! It is dreadful defending from Spain, who looked to be in control of the situation before allowing Cardona to nip in and apply the finishing touch. An aimless ball into the box is allowed to bounce as Azpilicueta, Pique and Reina all leave it for each other, leaving the keeper in no-man's land as Cardona steals in and lifts it over him. Pique tries to get back and hook it off the line, but he can't get enough on his clearance.

40 min GOAL! Spain 1-1 Colombia (Edwin Cardona)

39 min This has been a good competitive match so far, and it is getting more and more physical as we approach half time. Who said friendlies don't mean much?

37 min SAVE! This is better from Colombia now, and most notably better from James Rodriguez. He has another shot at goal here, but this time it is fairly comfortable for Reina.

36 min YELLOW CARD! The first card of the night is shown to Silva for a cynical trip on Falcao. No complaints there, even in a friendly.

34 min CLOSE! Rodriguez has barely had a kick so far tonight, but he bursts into life here and almost scores a beauty of a goal. The Real Madrid man collects a pass on the edge of the box before turning past Iniesta with a lovely piece of skill and trying to pick out the bottom far corner with the outside of his left foot. The keeper may struggle to get there if it is on target, but it bounces a yard or two wide.

32 min A minor flare-up between Cuadrado and Alba as the pair get tangled up on the floor and almost come to blows. The referee steps in to sort it out, though, and no cards are needed.

30 min CLOSE! Aspas almost produces a stunning piece of skill which would have Liverpool fans wondering whether it is the same player who did that corner during his time at Anfield. Koke plays a low ball into the box from the right and Aspas tries to flick it goalwards with a backheel, but his effort ripples the side-netting.

28 min Falcao almost does get a chance to give them more as he darts into the middle for an Arias cross. Falcao gets to the ball first in the box too, but when trying to turn his man Illarramendi is able to get his foot in.

26 min This is a deserved lead for Spain - they have been comfortably the better team in this match so far. Colombia need more from the likes of Rodriguez and Falcao.

24 min Almost another chance for Spain as Pique pings a great long pass over the defence for Aspas breaking into the box, but it is just a touch too far in front of the striker.

22 min Ruthless from Spain as they slice right through Colombia to break the deadlock, and it is Silva's 31st goal for his country. Aspas gives the ball out to Pedro who in turn puts a quick low ball into the middle for Silva, who has made a very good run into the box from deep. Silva gets enough on it to turn it towards goal, but Ospina should still so a lot better. The keeper gets there and gets his hands to it, but he cannot prevent it from creeping over the line.

22 min GOAL! Spain 1-0 Colombia (David Silva)

21 min There has been plenty of speculation over the future of James Rodriguez this summer and this could be a good shop window for him, but he has struggled to get into the game so far tonight.

19 min SHOT! Really sharp run from Pedro as he darts down the right flank before cutting inside and going for goal with his left foot, which did plenty of damage in helping Chelsea to the Premier League title in the season just finished. This time, though, his powerful strike flies narrowly over the top.

19 min Cuadrado whips a good ball into the box which Falcao attacks, but it is just too high for the striker. Cuadrado does look like the one most likely to make things happen for Colombia tonight, though.

17 min Good pressing from Spain as they win the ball back high up the pitch and, while nothing comes of it, the hosts are approaching this friendly in a serious way.

15 min That was the first time that Colombia have been able to keep the ball in the final third tonight. Otherwise, it has been all Spain in this match so far and Julen Lopetegui will be pretty happy with what he has seen from his side so far.

13 min SAVE! Better from Colombia as Arias gets down the right before playing a dangerous ball into the box which Spain have to deal with. The ball falls back out to Cuadrado, whose long-range strike proves too hot to handle for Reina. He parries it back into a dangerous area and Falcao is dragged down by Pique when looking to get onto the end of the rebound, but the linesman's flag is up.

12 min SHOT! The resulting corner is not fully dealt with by Colombia and Koke nicks possession back just outside the area, but his subsequent shot is well over the crossbar.

10 min CHANCE! Spain have the first clear sight of goal, and Silva probably should have taken it! Iniesta slides an incisive ball through to send Silva clean through on goal, and the Man City man takes it into his path brilliantly. His first shot is saved by Ospina, his second is blocked by a defender after the rebound fell back to him and then he has a third bite at the cherry too, but Ospina makes a comfortable stop.

8 min Spain have seen a lot of the ball in these opening stages, and that last move was the best we have seen so far. Spain may not quite be at full strength but they look in complete control of this one in the early exchanges.

6 min Brilliant football from Spain as they attack down the right flank, with the ball eventually being flicked into the path of Azpilicueta. He picks out Silva on the edge of the box, but his effort is well blocked.

4 min Colombia have their first chance to break against this Spain defence as Falcao wins the ball off Azpilicueta and drives forward, but he looks for the pass instead of going himself and his square ball is cut out.

3 min Pique is no stranger to being booed in stadiums across Spain whilst wearing the red of his country, and this is no different tonight. He is being whistled every time he gets on the ball by this Murcia crowd.

1 min KICKOFF: Colombia get us underway at the Estadio Nueva Condomina!

8.30pm Before kickoff we will have a minute of remembrance for a former Colombian international who played for his country at the 1962 World Cup.

8.28pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go. Murcia's stadium is not used to seeing such an array of stars, but there are plenty on show tonight!

8.26pm This is just the third ever meeting between these two countries, all of which have come in friendlies. The most recent of those came at the Bernabeu in February 2011 when only a late David Silva goal saw Spain edge to a 1-0 win, whereas the other ended in a 1-1 draw in Bogota 36 years ago.

8.24pm PREDICTION: Right, we're nearing kickoff in Murcia now, which means that it is time for a prediction! Friendlies are often hard to call, particularly when involving two very good teams like these. However, Spain have the home advantage tonight and have plenty of players who will be hoping to play their way into the starting XI for Sunday's match against Macedonia, so we're going for La Roja to edge it 2-1.

8.22pm A clean sheet would also make it three consecutive clean sheets in a row for the first time since June 2015, and there don't tend to be many goals in Colombia's matches - only Argentina have scored fewer in the top seven of South American qualifying, while only Brazil and Argentina have conceded fewer too. Brazil, incidentally, are the only team to beat Colombia in a friendly match since March 2011, since when they have lost just twice in 23 non-competitive fixtures. That includes one defeat in their last 10, although that did come in their most recent friendly when Brazil ran out 1-0 winners. After tonight's match they will stay in Spain and take on Cameroon in Getafe.

8.20pm Colombia come into this match having won their last two games, the most recent of which was a 2-0 away triumph over Ecuador in March. Rodriguez and Cuadrado got the goals in a match which also saw Ecuador reduced to 10 men shortly after the hour, making it back-to-back victories for Colombia following consecutive defeats and four games without a win before that. Another win this evening would make it three wins on the bounce for the first time in 12 months.

8.18pm Colombia's place above those high-calibre teams should give some idea of the quality they have at their disposal and, while the FIFA rankings are far from being a definitive representation of which are truly the best teams in the world, Colombia's position in fifth is hard to ignore. Spain are down in 10th, behind the likes of Switzerland, Belgium and Portugal, but Germany are the only European side ranked higher than Colombia according to football's governing body.

8.16pm Colombia are not back in World Cup qualifying action until the end of August, but as things stand it is going pretty well for them in their quest to reach Russia. Brazil have been the standout team in the South American qualifiers this time around, sitting seven points clear of the chasing pack, but Colombia are next in line and are currently on course for an automatic place at the World Cup. Like Spain, though, they have little margin for error as Uruguay and Chile and just a point behind in the final automatic places, while Argentina are only two points adrift in the playoff place.

8.14pm This is, of course, mainly a warm-up for the resumption of Spain's World Cup qualifying bid, which begins again on Sunday when they take on Macedonia in Skopje. Spain currently sit at the top of qualification Group G, but they are only above Italy on goal difference so they know there is little margin for error if they are to claim the solitary automatic qualifying spot. With Italy facing Liechtenstein on Sunday, Spain will travel to Macedonia knowing that realistically only a win will do to keep them on top spot.

8.12pm Spain have won eight of their last nine home games in all competitions and have only lost one of their last 10 friendlies, although that defeat was a surprising one coming at the hands of Georgia back in June of last year. La Roja's most recent outing came in March when goals from Silva and Deulofeu earned them an impressive 2-0 win in Paris, and they another victory tonight would give them three in a row for the first time since November 2015.

8.10pm Spain are unbeaten in eight matches under Lopetegui, winning six of those and drawing two stretching back to their exit at the hands of Italy in Euro 2016 last summer. They have scored 25 goals in that time too - an average of more than three per game - while conceded just four and keeping five clean sheets. A large portion of those goals came against Liechtenstein - eight, to be exact - but they have also faced the likes of Belgium, Italy, England and France during their unbeaten run.

8.08pm This should, on paper, be a very entertaining contest between two of the world's top international sides, but Spain will still start as favourites thanks largely to their home advantage. La Roja's dominance on the world stage as been on the wane in recent years, but it speaks volumes for their strength in depth that they can still name a team of that strength with so many key players still to come back in. Julen Lopetegui appears to have got them back on the right track since taking over but, according to the FIFA rankings, this could be his toughest test yet.

8.06pm Colombia's own Real Madrid star does start having been left out of the squad entirely for that Champions League final win over Juventus as James Rodriguez is included by manager Jose Pekerman , while there is notably also a place for Juan Cuadrado, whose brief cameo in last Saturday's final was ended by a controversial red card. Falcao also starts, while Ajax's highly-rated young centre-back Davinson Sanchez is awarded just his second cap at this level.

8.04pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well Spain are notably missing a few big-name players - including the Real Madrid contingent of Ramos, Carvajal, Isco, Morata and Asensio following their Champions League final against Juventus just four days ago, but they are still able to name a very strong side. It includes the likes of Pique, Alba, Iniesta, Pedro and David Silva, while Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas leads the line.

8.02pm COLOMBIA STARTING XI: Ospina; Arias, Zapata, D Sanchez, Armero; Aguilar, C Sanchez, James, Cuadrado, Cardona; Falcao

8.02pm SPAIN STARTING XI: Reina; Azpilicueta, Pique, Nacho, Alba; Illarramendi, Koke, Iniesta; Pedro, Silva, Aspas