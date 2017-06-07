Jun 7, 2017 at 8.30pm UK
Team News: Pepe Reina replaces David de Gea in goal as Spain host Colombia

David de Gea warms up prior to Man Utd's game with Liverpool on September 12, 2015
Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has picked Pepe Reina in goal instead of David de Gea as La Roja face Colombia in Wednesday's friendly in Murcia.
Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has picked Pepe Reina in goal instead of David de Gea ahead of their friendly against Colombia on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is suffering from stomach issues and does not feature, with former Liverpool stopper Reina lining up in between the sticks.

Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi will win his first cap against the South American giants, while Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas will make his first start for Spain.

For Colombia, Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez - whose future at the Bernabeu is unclear - is picked from the off, alongside Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, whose brief cameo in the Champions League final saw him sent off.

AS Monaco forward Radamel Falcao does not start, but Ajax's highly-rated young centre-back Davinson Sanchez is awarded just his second cap at this level.

Spain: Reina, Azpilicueta, Pique, Nacho, Alba, Illarramendi, Koke, Iniesta, Pedro, Silva, Aspas

Colombia: Ospina, Arias, Zapata, D. Sanchez, Armero, Aguilar, C. Sanchez, Garcia, James, Cuadrado, Cardona

Follow all the action from the Estadio Nueva Condomina with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
