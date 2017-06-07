Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has picked Pepe Reina in goal instead of David de Gea as La Roja face Colombia in Wednesday's friendly in Murcia.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is suffering from stomach issues and does not feature, with former Liverpool stopper Reina lining up in between the sticks.

Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi will win his first cap against the South American giants, while Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas will make his first start for Spain.

For Colombia, Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez - whose future at the Bernabeu is unclear - is picked from the off, alongside Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, whose brief cameo in the Champions League final saw him sent off.

AS Monaco forward Radamel Falcao does not start, but Ajax's highly-rated young centre-back Davinson Sanchez is awarded just his second cap at this level.

Spain: Reina, Azpilicueta, Pique, Nacho, Alba, Illarramendi, Koke, Iniesta, Pedro, Silva, Aspas

Colombia: Ospina, Arias, Zapata, D. Sanchez, Armero, Aguilar, C. Sanchez, Garcia, James, Cuadrado, Cardona

