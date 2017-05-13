May 13, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Craig Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice" against Manchester City

Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare criticises the performance of the officials during his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has claimed that his side were hard done by at the hands of the officials during this afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Foxes felt that City's opening goal should have been disallowed after an offside Raheem Sterling tried unsuccessfully to get a finishing touch to David Silva's strike.

Gabriel Jesus then doubled the home side's lead before Shinji Okazaki's stunning volley halved the deficit, but Leicester fell short of the comeback as Riyad Mahrez slipped while taking a penalty and hit the ball twice.

"Once [Sterling] makes the play of the ball, he becomes active. It should have been offside. He's really trying to block Christian [Fuchs] too," Shakespeare told reporters.

"To the letter of the law [the Mahrez penalty] is a double touch, but he could bring it back for an encroachment from Manchester City so there's a bit of injustice. It's bad luck from our point of view. Two City players were in the penalty box.

"I'm pleased with the way we went around it in the second half. To get our goal, it was a quality goal. They're getting every last drop out of themselves. We want to finish as high as possible in the league. The spirit and determination was there for everyone to see."

Shakespeare also confirmed that there is no update on his future, which will be decided at the end of the season.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
