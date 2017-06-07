Italy manager Giampiero Ventura has picked teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Uruguay in Nice.

The 18-year-old stopper, tipped by many to be Gianluigi Buffon's heir to the Azzurri number 1 jersey, makes only his second start for the senior national team.

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is also involved from the off against the two-time World Cup winners, but there is no place in the squad for Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

Oscar Tabarez has also named a strong line-up, but Celeste stars Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez will not be involved as they are both nursing injuries.

Italy: Donnarumma, Chiellini, Astori, Bonucci, Darmian, Marchisio, Candreva, De Rossi, Spinazzola, Belotti, Immobile

Uruguay: Muslera, Coates, Pereira, Caceres, Gimenez, Nandez, Sanchez, Vecino, Gonzalez, Rolan, Urretaviscaya

