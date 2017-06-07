Jun 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Italy
1-0
Uruguay
Gimenez (7' og.)
Marchisio (4'), Immobile (40')
Nandez (61')

Team News: Gianluigi Donnarumma in Italy starting XI for Uruguay friendly

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy manager Giampiero Ventura has picked teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Uruguay in Nice.
Italy manager Giampiero Ventura has picked teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Uruguay in Nice.

The 18-year-old stopper, tipped by many to be Gianluigi Buffon's heir to the Azzurri number 1 jersey, makes only his second start for the senior national team.

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is also involved from the off against the two-time World Cup winners, but there is no place in the squad for Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

Oscar Tabarez has also named a strong line-up, but Celeste stars Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez will not be involved as they are both nursing injuries.

Italy: Donnarumma, Chiellini, Astori, Bonucci, Darmian, Marchisio, Candreva, De Rossi, Spinazzola, Belotti, Immobile

Uruguay: Muslera, Coates, Pereira, Caceres, Gimenez, Nandez, Sanchez, Vecino, Gonzalez, Rolan, Urretaviscaya

Follow all the action from the Allianz Riviera with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Italy defender Matteo Darmian in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy criticise United over Darmian stance
