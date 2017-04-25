Oumar Niasse has his three-match ban for a tackle on M'Baye Niang overturned, meaning that he is free to feature in games with Southampton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace

Hull City striker Oumar Niasse has won his appeal against the red card shown to him against Watford at the weekend and is now free to face Southampton next Saturday.

The Senegal international, on loan at the KCOM Stadium from Everton until the end of the season, was dismissed for a 25th-minute tackle on Watford winger M'Baye Niang.

Hull felt that they had fair grounds to appeal referee Bobby Madley's decision, with the contact made on Niang minimal, and the Football Association has now announced that the Tigers' bid was successful.

Niasse would have missed the weekend trip to St Mary's Stadium, as well as key games with Sunderland and Crystal Palace, but he has been given the all clear to feature.

The five-goal striker's dismissal did not hold City back against Watford, as they went on to win 2-0 on Humberside to remain on course for Premier League survival.