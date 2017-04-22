Hull City manager Marco Silva drops Tom Huddlestone and Michael Dawson to the bench for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Watford.

The hosts currently sit two points clear of the relegation zone and are unbeaten at home under Silva, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 in front of their own fans since his arrival.

However, back-to-back away defeats have prompted Silva to make two changes to his side this afternoon, with Ahmed Elmohamady and Evandro coming into the starting XI.

Elmohamady is expected to start at right-back, allowing Harry Maguire to move into the centre of defence having scored in his last two games - the same number as he had managed in his previous 93 league outings.

Watford, meanwhile, make only one change to the side that beat Swansea City 1-0 last time out as Miguel Britos returns from suspension at the heart of the defence.

Adrian Mariappa makes way for the centre-back as Watford aim to end a run of three straight away defeats and only one win in their last 12 outings on the road.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Maguire, Ranocchia, Robertson; Markovic, N'Diaye, Evandro, Grosicki, Clucas; Niasse

Subs: Marshall, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Maloney, Mbokani, Dawson, Henriksen

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Prodl, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue; Amrabat, Deeney, Niang

Subs: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Kabasele, Zúñiga, Behrami, Success, Okaka