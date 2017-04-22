Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-0
Watford
Markovic (62'), Clucas (71')
N'Diaye (42'), Markovic (66'), Robertson (81')
Niasse (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Prodl (68')

Troy Deeney: 'Watford not good enough'

Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Watford captain Troy Deeney blasts his teammates following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hull City in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Watford captain Troy Deeney has conceded that his team were "not good enough" during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hull City in the Premier League.

Hull had Oumar Niasse sent off in the 25th minute of the fixture at the KCOM Stadium, but the home side still collected all three points courtesy of goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas.

Deeney has insisted that his team "have a moral obligation to play better", and offered his apologies to the Watford fans that travelled to the match on Saturday afternoon.

"Not good enough. We just thought we could play some tiki-taka football against a team fighting for their lives. I'm not in the business of apologising, but it's a long journey for our fans and that wasn't good enough, which is why I went over to apologise to the fans," Deeney told reporters.

"We have a moral obligation to play better. We don't play till Monday and it will be a long hard week. It's just not about this season, it's about next season."

Watford sit 10th in the Premier League table on 40 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri warns against Watford complacency
>
Your Comments
Sam Clucas in action for Hull City on September 16, 2016
Result: Hull City remain out of Premier League bottom three with victory over Watford
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Team News: Tom Huddlestone, Michael Dawson dropped for Hull City
