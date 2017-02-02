Huddersfield Town stun league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion to boost their playoff hopes.

Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion have missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of the table after going down 3-1 at Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Tom Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga sealed the points for David Wagner's Terriers on a night where they boosted their playoff aspirations.

The hosts started the evening in dominant fashion and hit the post through Rajiv Van La Parra early on, the Dutchman collecting Aaron Mooy's corner and unleashing a blistering effort.

They took the lead with just 10 minutes on the clock when Smith found space wide on the right, cut inside and bent a shot past David Stockdale in the Brighton goal.

The visitors drew themselves level 10 minutes later as Mooy's headed clearance fell invitingly for Tomer Hemed, the Israeli striker rounding Danny Ward and finding the empty net.

However, the parity did not last long as Wells put Huddersfield back in front with his 100th goal in English football in the 36th minute, a powerful drive from close range.

Wells was involved as the Terriers gave Brighton a mountain to climb in first-half stoppage time as Stockdale could only parry his cross in front of goal, allowing Kachunga to nod home at the far post.

Any hope of a Seagulls fightback was quashed in the 67th minute when Lewis Dunk was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offence, which was doled out when he was ajudged to have fouled Isaiah Brown.

The result leaves Brighton just one point clear of Newcastle United at the top of the Championship, while Huddersfield have consolidated their position in fifth.