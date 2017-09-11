Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'Potential criticism doesn't worry me'

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says that he remains unconcerned by criticism of his side if they endure a difficult spell in the Premier League.
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has suggested that he is already prepared for criticism of his side should they endure a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Before the international break, Huddersfield impressed on their return to the top flight, with seven points and three clean sheets being registered from their opening fixtures.

However, Wagner is seemingly aware that the Terriers are currently riding the crest of a wave, while acknowledging that even a few disappointing results would not be as bad as the club's streak without a win in the Championship last season.

The 45-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "I think criticism, in a positive or a negative way, shouldn't affect you as a professional but it can go into your brain, and you get it in your ears even if you don't like it because your friend texted it to you or you read it on social media.

"We've had periods where we lost five in a row and went seven games without a win. We were in more difficult situations, rather than being in the Premier League and maybe losing a few games in a row.

"Then, it will be exactly the same as what I say now in the maybe more successful period. It means nothing. If you have a defeat, leave it behind you and focus on the next game."

Huddersfield are next in action when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'Potential criticism doesn't worry me'
