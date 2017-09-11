Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner claims that 'luck' has played its part in the club's unbeaten start to the Premier League.

In their first season back in the top flight, Huddersfield have registered victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, as well as recording a draw against Southampton.

The Yorkshire club are also yet to concede a goal, but Wagner has acknowledged that he considers the team fortunate to possess such an impressive record at this stage of the season.

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "I will let the players know that they can write history in the Premier League at Huddersfield Town. We know how difficult it is to get one clean sheet in the Premier League and now we have three in a row.

"This is fantastic, of course it is. They've done a lot of things right, but on the other side we know exactly - and first of all we have a great goalkeeper - but we were lucky in some situations as well.

"We could easily have conceded a goal in those three games. Hopefully we'll have Jonas Lossl at his best and a whole team which is fighting for the next clean sheet."

Huddersfield are next in action when they travel to London at face West Ham United on Monday, September 11.